Why can’t I check the electoral roll?

More than 36 million people are authorized to vote in the 2023 elections in Argentina. In this sense, the voters will be able to consult the definitive electoral list as of July 14.

The electoral roll includes all persons qualified to vote. In the first instance there is a provisional version and then a final version. In the middle, claims and data correction are enabled. This year the provisional register closed on April 25.

Thus, voters who detected errors or omissions could claim the correction up to 15 days after the publication of the provisional register. That period ended on May 19.

In this context, this Wednesday June 14 is the deadline for the presentation of alliances electoral. June 24 is the deadline for the submission of lists of pre-candidates and the start of the electoral campaign for the PASO.

Elections 2023: when can you consult the definitive register

According to the electoral schedule, the final register will be published on July 14which can be consulted from the website of the National Electoral Justice.

The electoral ban begins on August 11, the PASO will take place on the 13th, the general elections on October 22 and on November 19 an eventual run-off.

Elections 2023: how do I check the final voter registration list?

After July 14, 2023 You will be able to consult the electoral roll, indicated the Ministry of the Interior on its website. This query can be made over the internet or over the phone.

By Internet

1. Enter the website of the National Electoral Justice

2. complete each box on the form

– Document: your ID number, without points

– Gender: Click on male, female or unspecified, as it appears on your ID.

– District: I chose the province where you vote, according to the address that appears on your ID.

– Verifier: Copy exactly the number that appears on the screen.

3. If you are registered in the register, the system will inform you.

By phone

1. call the line toll free 0800-999-7237

2. they will guide you for you to indicate: ID number, Gender

3. will wait a few moments and they will inform you if you are registered in the register.

Elections 2023: what is voted in Argentina

In addition to voting for the next president and vice presidentthis year the positions of head of the city government of Buenos Aires and governors of different provinces.

Also Congress will be renewed: 130 deputies will be elected nationals, half of the lower house, and 24 national senators, a third of the Upper House. In addition, new positions for provincial legislators, mayors and municipal councilors.



