When the moon and the sun break through, that is,moon breakGenerally speaking, it is not suitable to do important things in the days when there are many difficulties and setbacks, which is especially unfavorable for cooperation. However, for the difficulties that cannot be solved for a long time, the role of the moon and the sun will be an opportunity for breakthrough and breakthrough. Breaking through means destroying, destroying good things, and also destroying bad things (playing the effect of making negative and positive, fighting poison with poison). The special feature of the moon breaking the sun is that the moon and the sun are opposite each other. The collision of the earthly branches is a particularly important concept in numerology, and it is also a structure that numerologists pay special attention to. If it corresponds to the conflict in the eight-character pattern (such as the conflict of the year, the moon, the sun, and the time of the day), the life with the conflict of the earthly branches is an unstable life. Such people are not only unstable themselves, but also bring a lot of instability and instability to their loved ones around them.

When the Earthly Branches of the Eight Characters are conflicted (especially the foundation of the Japanese yen), they are usually unstable and unstable. Not only are they unstable, but their families are also unstable.

Next, I will explain in detail why people whose yen foundation is washed away will not have a stable life.

In your life, you may have encountered such a person: he always wants to change, but he can’t live a stable and steady life. For example: I want this at one time, and I want that at the same time. Change is their nature engraved in their bones.

A stable and unchanging life is unbearable for such people. They just change involuntarily, without any reason or symptom, and new ideas will always pop up suddenly. After you’ve embraced his new idea, he has other different plans the next day. Some people may say that if the eight-character is too strong or too much water, it will also cause a lot of wandering. The two are completely different in nature. Food injury is prosperous or water is abundant, and they will be fickle because of flexible thinking, but they will not be sudden and impactful changes.

This characteristic of the earthly branches is not necessarily a bad thing for the development of the life masters themselves, but it must be harmful to their relatives. If you are a person who wants to live a stable life, it is recommended not to choose this type of person. Because choosing them is equivalent to choosing a life that changes every day, a family that will never have a sense of stability and security. On the contrary, if you want your life to be full of surprises and surprises, and hope to never stop changing and tossing, then this type of person is your best choice.

There are six groups of earthly branches: Meridian, Ugly, Yin, Shen, Maoyou, Chenxu, and Sihai. Among them, the conflict between Meridian and Sihai is a war of fire and water; the conflict between Yinshen and Maoyou is a war of gold and wood.

Chong represents confrontation, change, change, wandering, development, instability and many other information. If the original local earthly branch of the Bazi has ramifications, it is a very unstable structure, and the more combinations of ramifications, the stronger the instability.

The specific function and performance of Chong depends on the attributes of the two characters of Chong and the properties of the house. For example, compared with the calamity and the fortune star, it means that the man beats the wife, and the instability of wealth will always lead to bankruptcy; for the woman, it is the ups and downs of the relationship, and the risk of divorce is extremely high.

Regardless of the attributes of the Ten Gods, the conflicting Earthly Branches will definitely lead to conflicts, conflicts, instability and changes in family relationships. In layman’s terms: it is a problem with the fate and relationship with one’s parents, spouse, or children. (It depends on the palace position and the combination of the ten gods.) With such a combination, even if the career is successful, the family relationship is still a mess, and there will be many regrets.

When the eight-character Earthly Branches collide, and one of them is the Japanese Branch, or the Yen’s Sheep Blade and Lushen, this state has the greatest impact on oneself. Among them, the conflict caused by the conflict between gold and wood, and the conflict between water and fire will be particularly strong, and the confrontation between earth and earth will be much weaker.

If the Sun branch is smashed, it means that one’s own foundation is smashed, which leads to the instability of one’s thoughts, status, and family relationships; if the Earthly Branch’s Yangren or Lushen is washed, it will also have the same effect, because Yangren or Lushen can also have the same effect. See it as your foundation. People with this kind of situation will bring a lot of pressure to the people around them, no matter whether their career will be successful or not. Because of the impact on the foundation, such a person’s thoughts and state are very unstable, and of course his ability to bear success and wealth is also unstable. In layman’s terms, it is fickle, and it is a sudden shock, which does not give others time to accept and buffer.

Such a person is particularly good at tossing, because he/she always wants to change, wants to change. If the horoscope combination is good, the frequent changes may become more prosperous and successful; if the horoscope combination is not good, this kind of change and tossing can only consume oneself and the people around them, and even hurt those around them.

The effect of this kind of rush will lead to extreme instability in your family and state. There will be more conflicts and conflicts in family relationships. If there are few conflicts in normal times, it will be manifested as a sudden breakup.

Such a combination may not be completely bad for oneself, but it must be a burden to those around him. It is difficult to form a family with such a person, and it is difficult to have a stable life. His tossing will make the other half very hard, and the risk of final marriage is also very high.

