Why choose a value bet strategy?

Today we will figure out what is value betting and how can we operate with this betting strategy the most effectively.

What are Valuebets?

Value bets is a popular betting strategy, the aim of which is to search for overestimated odds for the outcomes of sports events in the betting lines of bookmakers.

Overestimated means the odds, the probability of which winning is much higher than bookmakers think. An appearance of such odds is associated with an incorrect assessment of the probability of an event by bookmakers, due to competition with other bookmakers, a belated reaction to changes the situation in a match, simple mistakes of bookmaker analysts, etc.

Value bet example

Let’s take a look at an illustrative example to understand the value betting process. Imagine, that in a soccer match between Cincinnati and Los Angeles, the bookmaker estimated the possibility of Los Angeles winning with an odds 3.0 (+200), i.e. with a probability of 33.3%.

We analyzed all the pre-match situation for this clash and determined that the probability of success for Los Angeles is more than 50%. This indicates an underestimation of the team by the bookmaker and this outcome is suitable for us to bet.

We bet $100 on LA win and wait till the end of the match. The event ended with a score of 1:2 in favor of Los Angeles and we get $200 in net profit.

As you probably understand, the main problem here is not just in finding odds, but in the ability to calculate correctly the probability of an event by yourself. This is often very complicated to do, which is why many professional bettors choose value bet services.

BetWasp Value Bet Scanner

The value betting service from BetWasp makes it much easier to operate with this betting strategy because the service takes care of the entire process of finding and determining overestimated odds.

The functionality of the BetWasp value bets tool is quite extensive, so let’s focus on the most important advantages:

1. Great choice of bookmakers, sports and markets. Customers of the service have access to more than 40 popular bookmakers in the US and Canada, 44 sports and 200 markets to search for overestimated odds.

2. One-click redirect to bookmakers’ websites. Thanks to this feature, you have the opportunity to go to the selected event on the bookmaker’s website in a matter of seconds to place bets.

3. Great number of settings for value bet results. In the Value Bets section from BetWasp, you can configure the results of value bets for all the necessary parameters:

In addition, scanner customers have the opportunity to create several filters with different settings for different sports, bookmakers, profitability, etc.

4. Bets accounting directly in the scanner. In BetWasp you can easily keep track of your bets, thanks to the handy Accounting tool. This functionality will surely be appreciated by all bettors because accounting is an important part of successful work.

Value Bets subscription types

As of today, the service for finding surebets and value bets BetWasp has four subscription tariffs:

Free — absolutely free subscription with a limit in profitability up to 2% and a delay of 1 minute (live) / 15 minutes (prematch). There are also some restrictions on functionality in this tariff.

Prematch ($159.99/30 days) — the tariff includes unlimited functionality for working with value bets and surebets in Prematch mode.

Live ($279.99/30 days) — the tariff includes unlimited functionality for working with overestimated odds in events that are currently taking place (in live mode).

Prematch + Live ($359.99/30 days) — the tariff includes unlimited functionality for working with overestimated odds in events that take place both in live and in prematch mode.

All BetWasp users can also use the subscription freezing option, which is available for up to 28 days per year.

Conclusion

Value bets have already proven its effectiveness and are therefore very popular among many professional bettors. The main disadvantage of the strategy (the difficulty in finding and calculating overestimated odds) is leveled by value bet scanners, which significantly simplify the working process.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

