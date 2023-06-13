Why community leaders are a key player in promoting the rights of the most persecuted ethnic group in the world

“When a girl turns 13 or 14, her families stop sending her to school and let her do housework,” says Minara, 30. She was born in the city of Buthidaung, in the Rakhine state of Burma. She is a widow with four children and has lived in India since 2012. She is one of the three Rohingya community leaders elected by the inhabitants of the Kalindi Kunj refugee camp in New Delhi, India. Her work is aimed at combating a specific problem: the lack of schooling, which in turn causes challenges for the social inclusion of her community.

Minara says that many times, the agencies that seek to help their community do not take into account the problems that are experienced within the refugee camps. Image courtesy of Geetanjali Krishna.

The Rohingyas are an ethnic group, mostly made up of Muslims, who according to the UN constitute the most persecuted minority on the planet. These are people who have inhabited Burma, especially Rakhine State, for centuries, but who are not recognized by the government of that country, whose constitution denies them citizenship and has disenfranchised them for decades.

The persecution against the Rohingyas became more publicized after an operation by the Burmese army killed 25,000 Rohingyas in August 2017 and forced the displacement of more than 700,000 people from this group to other nations (mainly Bangladesh), under the condition of refugees.

There are an estimated 40,000 Rohingya in India, and they are mostly found in cities like Jammu, Hyderabad, Nuh and New Delhi. Despite the fact that in Burma their rights were not recognized and that they were victims of persecution and violence, life for the Rohingyas is not easy in other countries. In India they have difficulties accessing jobs and documentation, and the vast majority live in precarious refugee camps. And many times they are also victims of discrimination. In these settlements, conditions are far from ideal, with little access to healthcare and a lot of insecurity. Many Rohingya have been deported back to Myanmar.

In this context, it is difficult to know for sure how many Rohingya refugees live in India. “Many are evicted from the camps, and very often fires are reported there,” says Geetanjali Krishna, a New Delhi-based journalist who covers activities in Rohingya refugee camps. There are suspicions that some of those fires have been intentionally set.

local women leaders

Different organizations work on the ground to help social inclusion and promote human rights among Rohingya refugees, such as UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, or ROHRIngy, an NGO operating in New Delhi. The case of Minara reflects how when these organizations work with community leaders, and they are the ones who drive the change, results are achieved.

“Each camp has leaders who follow their independent agenda. But humanitarian aid agencies organize workshops in which these leaders can be trained and then help their community”, explains Geetanjali.

240 people live in Kalindi Kunj and there are 14 school-age youth over 12 years of age. All of them began to attend school thanks to the awareness work that Minara did.

Mizan is another young Rohingya from the Kalindi Kunj camp. She promotes in her community that children complete school and have documents. Image courtesy of Geetanjali Krishna.

This is a huge cultural change for a patriarchal community in which women are often relegated. “When the families understood that women can study and work, it was like ‘opening their eyes,’” says Minara. She says that she takes a great deal of work convincing families of how important it is to the future of women that they attend school.

Minara also educates families about the dangers of marrying underage girls, a practice still entrenched in her community. As a result of her work, there have been no marriages of underage girls from the camp in the last five years.

She considers the presence of community leaders key to address urgent problems. “Agencies and NGOs provide us with training to share knowledge with the community, but if an incident occurs, they or authorities such as the police take time to arrive,” she points out. Along these lines, she highlights how important it has been for the community to have created a field security committee (made up of herself and other women and men from the camp), which is in charge of touring the field every night. There were two large fires there, in 2018 and in 2022, as a result of which this committee was established.

“There is a greater sense of security since people patrol the streets of the camp at night. Before, residents were worried that part of the camp would catch fire at night,” says Geetanjali.

Rohingya youth take classes at a refugee camp in the Mewat district of Haryana state. There are an estimated 40,000 Rohingya refugees in India. Image courtesy of Geetanjali Krishna.

“All my life I have seen humanitarian aid projects in refugee camps that are good but are mainly designed and executed by foreigners. That is why many of them are not successful”, says Mizan. She is 21 and is in the 10th grade of school in India. She lives in Kalind Kunj, she immigrated to India in 2014. During the pandemic she encouraged other girls in the camp to attend classes online, and also seeks to raise awareness among families about the importance of schooling and processing documents to access rights. Her goal once she finishes school is to study to be a social worker. “Who can better understand refugee problems than the refugees themselves? Why can’t we be our own leaders?” he asks in one of the editions of the newsletter Rohingya Stories, written by Geetanjali.

“In some areas, the agencies that provide assistance are very helpful, for example, in explaining local laws. But in other cases it is definitely a problem that people come to help from outside without understanding our conditions or our problems”, Minara points out. She adds that as a community leader she enjoys working cooperatively with agencies.

In the newsletter Rohingya Stories, the author lists some of the benefits she experienced when inclusion and human rights projects were led by the refugee community itself. She says that refugee leaders:

They better identify the painful aspects for their community.

They are good bridges between agencies and their community.

They develop effective and culturally appropriate solutions for their communities.

They tell the stories in their own words.

The role of women

Hafsa lives in another camp in New Delhi, called Shaheen Bagh. She is 22 years old and has three children. After the UNHCR training, she tours the camp and advises the women of each family on their health care, the importance of complying with the vaccination schedules for children and of leaving shame behind and consulting doctors. . Sometimes, as she is fluent in Hindi (the most popular language in that part of India), she accompanies female patients to their routine check-ups and acts as a translator.

For her part, Minara feels that her understanding of the problems of women and children is greater than that of men. And that is why the task she performs as a mediator of domestic conflicts in her community is important.

“Women bring an added benefit: wherever they take the lead, progress is made,” says Geetanjali. And he recounts: “Before I met Minara, I met male community leaders and they had a different sense of community. Rohingya women are among the most oppressed, with very little access to education and job opportunities, so it is important for them to lead their community. They can fight for their agenda better than any male.”

The Indian journalist also points out that the task of the community leaders “has a great personal cost” because, while they try to raise awareness about their rights, they live in a community that is still macho. And she points out another detail: because of their Islamic roots, Rohingya women are more willing to talk to other women than to men.

Tasminda Johar is 26 years old. She is a young woman living in New Delhi and is the first Rohingya woman to graduate from school in India. Image courtesy of Geetanjali Krishna.

India is not the only place where women play an important role within refugee communities. In fact, in Bangladesh, the Asian country where most of the Rohingyas have emigrated, the importance of having women community leaders has been studied a lot.

For example, a 2019 International Organization for Migration report publishes a list of 10 points that Rohingya men value about the role of women. Among them, they point out that “they have good leadership skills and the ability to handle different demands from the community.” Also in 2019, the Women’s Refugee Commission (WRC) published a study in which it points out that promoting female leadership among Rohingya refugee communities in Bangladesh “provides promising models for transformative change”.

This story was originally published in RED/ACCIÓN, and is republished within the Program of the Human Journalism Networksupported by the ICFJ, International Center for Journalists.



