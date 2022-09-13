Home Entertainment Why did Dong Jie break up with Pan Yueming?
Why did Dong Jie break up with Pan Yueming?

Why did Dong Jie break up with Pan Yueming?

Anyone who pays attention to Dong Jie knows that when Dong Jie and Pan Yueming got married, they were called the golden boy and girl in the entertainment circle, and they also received everyone’s blessing. Originally a very promising marriage, it only lasted for 4 years, and the two were very unhappy when they separated. So, why did Dong Jie break up with Pan Yueming?

Pan Yueming and his ex-wife Dong Jie broke up and divorced because one of the parties cheated. The cheating party was Dong Jie, and Dong Jie cheated on Wang Dazhi.But at the beginning, Dong Jie and the team first issued a divorce statement, and directly stated in the statement that Pan Yueming was addicted to gambling and rude, and also said that he wanted to film Dong Jie’s derailment evidence for a month, but because Dong Jie did not I cheated, so I can’t find any evidence

Pan Yueming naturally wanted to refute and prove his innocence, but at that time when Dong Jie led the public opinion, everyone did not believe Pan Yueming, and because Pan Yueming was greatly affected. Later, some gossip media took a video of Dong Jie and Wang Dazhi kissing in a hotel, which proved Pan Yueming’s innocence, and everyone also understood that Dong Jie cheated, Dong Jie and his agent? Wanting to save the situation again, he turned to talk about Pan Yueming’s bad.

