In the entertainment industry, the lives of different stars are being followed by the media, especially some paparazzi who always like to dig up the private lives of stars, such as stars who are married and have families, are still the object of many people’s attention. Fan Weiqi is no stranger to everyone, but many people want to know why Fan Weiqi’s character design collapsed and why so many people hate her.

The reasons for the collapse of Fan Weiqi’s personality

Fan Weiqi, an American Chinese pop singer, film and television actress, and host, was once a smash hit. I’m sure many of you have heard her songs. Such as initial dreams, black and white matching, one like summer and one like autumn, the most important decision, etc. But because everyone’s impression of her has changed a lot, her personality also collapsed.

What is impressive is that when Zhang Shaohan was in the most difficult time, he took away Zhang Shaohan’s resources, agents, etc., and made fans tear each other; exposed children regardless of the occasion; broke the news about Liang Jingru’s marriage change; ,Basically, various versions of these things can be found on the Internet, so various events are pushed together, making Fan Weiqi more and more unloved by the audience, and it is certain that the character will die.