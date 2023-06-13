Why do the leaders want to suspend them?

One more time the Argentine soccer leadership was involved in an unnecessary controversy for his intention to make a decision that would modify the current format of the Professional League, in full competition.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

It is that the Argentine Football Association (AFA) will analyze on Thursday 22 of this month the possibility of suspending a relegation from the First Division tournamentwhich currently has three -two by average and one by general table-, and affirm the 28-team tournament for at least one more season.

“In principle It would be one per average and one per table, “said an AFA source. It is would be the first step to affirm the championship of 28 teams and set aside the possibility of gradually reducing it, as was the goal with three relegations at the end of this year.

The descentlike the classification to international cups, It will be defined once the Professional League Cup is over. in their group stage (14 dates) and the Professional Soccer League -will end the last weekend of July- with its 27 games.

The explanation of the leaders of Argentine soccer

Los arguments supported by an important part of the managers is that economically it is convenient to play with 28 teams and thus have 14 games per weekend and go to a scheme of 41 more games per calendar year.

And in second order but within the orbit of institutional economies, it appears that having more teams presents more possibilities of selling players abroadsomething that is an important income behind the money for television rights.

«They criticize us for this format and the truth is that many world champions were trained in this system”, argued a leader of a Buenos Aires team that plays in the highest category.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

The truth is Julián Álvarez and Enzo Fernándezboth important pieces of the Argentine national team, They were barely a year ago in national football as River figures. The same ran in the case of Franco Armani, who continues in the “Millionaire” arc.

Many of the 26 world champions grew up and developed with the format of between 30 and 26 teams in the First Divisionwhich began in 2015 as the last wish of the late Julio Humberto Grondona and was sustained despite the intervention of the AFA with Armando Pérez at the helmof the interim of Luis Segura and the coming to power of Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia.

another reason brandished in the Ezeiza property and also in the Viamonte street offices, in the Buenos Aires microcentre, is that FIFA will tend to more and more championships, as in the case of the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico 2026, where it will go to 48 representatives.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

Last weekend Gianni Infantino was seenpresident of FIFA, happy with the development of the U-20 World Cup final and the general organization, so in the AFA They know that they have their endorsement to give the Professional League the format they deem necessary even though last November something else was voted.

In fact, Infantino dined with all the presidents of the Professional League and other AFA officials in charge of the organizationand he also had the pleasure of playing a soccer match at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in La Paternal.

When will the decision to suspend a relegation be made?

He The first step towards a possible suspension of relegations will take place in the Extraordinary Assembly next week, with place and time to be defined.

Los main beneficiariesif the descent by general table is canceled, they will be the “weight” teams such as Vélez, Huracán and Independiente, after a difficult seasonand that is why the expectation will grow with the passing of the days in which articles 90 and 91 that have to do with promotions and relegations will be discussed.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

However, on the side of Institute, Arsenal de Sarandí, Platense, Sarmiento de Junín, Banfield and Atlético Tucumán -complicated in both tables-, and Central Córdoba of Santiago del Estero will be waiting of the cancellation of one of the two places by the averages.

The thread began and will continue for several weeks although June 22 could be a key date to know the future of Argentine soccer in its main category.



