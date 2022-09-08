In the iGaming industry, there are some games that have remained timeless despite the release of various new games. One of these iconic names is Rainbow Riches, an unforgettable title among the slot and bingo lovers in the world. When playing the Rainbow Riches bingo slot, the fun and excitement are added to the lucrative bonus options. The slot game is one of the artworks designed and released by the renowned UK-based developer Barcrest in 2009 while the bingo version is a collaboration between the great Playtech and Scientific Games. Both have become favourites among online gaming players because of the following reasons.

Rainbow Riches Bingo

This innovative bingo variant is a 40-ball game that comes with four different ways to win. As its title suggests, Rainbow Riches transport you to Ireland where you will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, the Irish cultural and religious celebration. This modern version comes with two types of bonus features; Rainbow Road Jackpot and Wishing Well Jackpot which can pay you an amazing prize of £100,000. Before playing, you need to purchase a ticket between £0.01 and £10 and then enjoy the superb bingo experience.

Rainbow Riches Slot

This classic Irish-themed slot allows you to explore the beautiful place where you will meet the kind five Leprechauns that can grant you up to 500 coins. This 5 reel and 10 payline video slot comes with three superb bonuses attached to huge prizes. With Rainbow Riches, once you choose your bet size, you have to make interesting winning combinations with valuable symbols. Although this Barcrest slot comes with a lower RTP, you can make, anyway, profitable winnings if you choose to play it for real money.

Why does every player love Rainbow Riches?

– Fantastic Irish-themed game

All players desire to find a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow so Rainbow Riches realises their dream through this game. The Irish-themed slots or bingo have always been appealing games because they are designed with a beautiful landscape and colourful graphics. When it comes to Irish folklore-inspired games, the first things that come to mind are the generous leprechauns with their pots o’ golds. All in all, more surprises are waiting for those who choose to play Rainbow Riches.

– High-quality graphics

Why are the games with high quality-graphics popular? To answer this question, impressive graphics are important in online gaming because they enhance the players’ experience. In Rainbow Riches, the graphics are stunning so it is not surprising when players appreciate these games as they appear more seductive. The excellent soundtracks and superb animations are additional reasons to make them appeal to countless players worldwide.

– Exciting bonus rounds

Before playing a slot or bingo game, the gamblers are used to reading the game’s review with the goal to know whether the game is bundled with bonus rounds or not. These bonus features are desirable because they increase the players’ chance of winning. In the Rainbow Riches slot, they need to hunt three bonus rounds such as Pots of Gold, Road to Riches, and Wishing Well. As for the bingo version, two types of bonus features can be unlocked; Rainbow Road Jackpot and Wishing Well Jackpot.

– Mobile adaptation

Playing games on mobile devices has become a phenomenon in the iGaming industry so operators adapt their websites for mobile screens. To meet the mobile players ’requirements, Rainbow Riches games are designed for mobile users, allowing them to entertain at their convenience. In the slot, in spite of being a classic version, the developer Barcrest has renovated this game with HTML5 technology. This means that the aficionados are able to play the game on their mobile phones. Moreover, the bingo version resembles the slot variant with regard to mobile compatibility.

Conclusion

We have our own beloved games when we register at online gaming sites. From the slots to the bingo games, some titles push us to log in, make deposits, and play. Rainbow Riches slot is an emblematic game among slot lovers because not only does the game provide some lucrative gains but this traditional version is also designed with innovations. Concerning Rainbow Riches bingo, this modern bingo format is a combination of thrilling and big prizes. At the first glance, the players will immediately appreciate the gorgeous graphics of the game. For these various reasons, Rainbow Riches is no wonder the favoured game among everyone.

