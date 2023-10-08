Why does #GirlMath, the social trend on “women’s mathematics”, make you think more than smile?

“If it costs less than $5, then it’s free.” «Buying on sales is not an expense, but a saving». “The cost of a dress is also repaid with compliments, but if no one sees it or it isn’t in any photo it will be like never having bought it.” Here are some examples of #GirlMath, the ironic trend that if you usually spend time on Instagram and Tik Tok you already know very well: it is the nicknamed and talked about “girls’ mathematics”.

It all started last July with an interview by economist Brad Olsen on a New Zealand radio show, which then went viral on Tik Tok and was viewed millions and millions of times. Three principles of Girl Math. First, the cost of a dress must be divided by how many times it is used. Second, money that has been spent cannot be recovered. So if I buy something and it doesn’t fit, bringing it back means winning a gift voucher. Third, spending now will prevent me from spending in the future. This is why, for example, buying a coat on sale in the summer is a good investment.

It is easy to identify with “female mathematics”, an amused and entertaining parody of the patriarchal stereotype according to which women are not good at handling money and are bad at saving. #girlmath is not the first #girl trend on Tik Tok. There are the #girldinners, who share lunches arranged in bed on the sofa, the #girlrotting, which stands for girls who waste time doing nothing, the #gorgeusgorgeusgirls, the #strawberrygirls and many others. There are millions and millions of mini videos of Gen Z engaging in a collective story, not particularly committed but which at the same time seems like a collective reclamation of femininity.

«The fact that women have started using the term “girl” for themselves represents a cultural claim, conscious or not. It is the showdown on the sexist use of the term – writes the journalist and writer Palemer Haasch su Insider -. Being called a “girl”, especially in hierarchical contexts such as the workplace, can be an unintentionally paternalistic attitude at best, humiliating at worst.”

What comes out of #girltrend is a feminine aesthetic in stark contrast to that of women #girlbossy from the early 1910s and the representation of empowerment, which stands for “the achievement of self-awareness and control over one’s choices, decisions and actions”. Being a “girl,” at least for a generation of young women on TikTok, it doesn’t feel like something inherently childish, pejorative, or empowering. You can also claim the hours spent doing nothing on the sofa, the unhealthy lunches and lazy job, undemanding jobs. There’s a trend for that too.

#girltrends on social networks originate from girls and are seen, commented on and appreciated by girls. It is not a decisive battle for gender equality, but a collective cuddle, a message from Gen Z that winks and invites us to love ourselves for who we are, that we are fine even this way. Lazy and spendthrift, if you like.

