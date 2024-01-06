Why does the Befana wear a stocking with sweets or coal and do children like it so much? Here are some curiosities about the feast of the Epiphany

Having closed the parenthesis of Christmas and New Year, the Epiphany is the holiday long awaited by children because, after the gifts from Santa Claus, it brings new surprises and, above all, many sweets in the famous “stocking” which makes the awakening of the 6th very exciting January. Impossible to see her, however, because as the famous nursery rhyme says: “The Befana comes at night with her shoes all broken, she brings a sack full of gifts, to give to the good children”. Yes, the children are warned: they must behave well because, otherwise, the elderly and tireless old lady, attentive observer, could also bring coal but only to the naughty children. But what is the meaning of this celebration and why is the Befana a character much loved by children?

Let’s start from his appearance, from the worn clothes to the broken shoes

In the collective imagination it is an elderly woman, hunchbacked, with a hooked nose, unkempt white hair, a dark and wide skirt, an apron with pockets, a shawl, a handkerchief or a hat on her head, and the inevitable broken shoes. Perhaps not everyone knows that her clothes symbolize the death of the past year, in the hope that the new one can bring rebirth and prosperity.

La Befana: this is the meaning of her name

The term Befana derives from “Epiphany”, a Greek word meaning “divine manifestation”. In ancient times, the twelfth night after Christmas was always dedicated to the moon and, with the term Epiphany, reference was made to the manifestation of moonlight which occurred around January 6th. Over time the term was transformed first into “bifania”, then into “beffania”, until arriving at the Befana we know today. It is therefore just a case, even if, when the term Befana is used, today everyone immediately thinks of the old lady who every January 6th carries socks full of sweets on her broom.

Why we celebrate the Epiphany

This festival has very ancient origins, even dating back to before the birth of Christianity. Epiphany is celebrated on January 6th (from the Greek Epiphany, meaning “sudden revelation”, “manifestation”), the day that puts an end to the Christmas holidays. In Christian tradition we remember the adoration of the Magi who, having come from far away, headed towards Bethlehem to celebrate the birth of Baby Jesus, bringing him precious gifts as a gift: gold, incense and myrrh. An occasion that is not celebrated in the same way all over the world. The figure of the Befana is celebrated around the world in many different ways and each country has its own legends and customs. An example? The Orthodox church celebrates it on January 19th.

Why does the Befana wear a stocking?

According to one of the most accredited versions, the Three Wise Men (Melchior, Balthasar and Gaspar) headed to Bethlehem to bring their gifts to Baby Jesus, not finding the manger, asked an old woman they met along the way for information. The woman, despite knowing that the Magi were going to see little Jesus, did not go with them at first, even though shortly afterwards she regretted her choice. At that point, she prepared a basket full of sweets of all kinds and went in search of the Three Kings, even if in the end she was unable to meet them. Along the way she gave those sweets to the children she met, in the hope that one of them was Jesus. From then on, the Befana would travel the world, giving sweets to make amends and the little ones would put socks and shoes for the old lady outside the door. : if he needed them during his wanderings he could use them, otherwise fill them with sweets.

The Befana and the coal: why does she bring it and to whom?

If the children have been naughty, according to tradition, the Befana finds coal in the stocking instead of sweets. Where did this custom come from? According to some scholars, it would be a reference to ancient rites, in which puppets were burned as a sign of renewal. The ash would be a sort of purification from the past year, in the hope that the new beginning will be full of opportunities. By giving coal to children who have not behaved well, we therefore hope that they will become good in the new year.

Because the Befana travels on a broom

The Befana travels aboard a flying broom because the broom is an ancient lucky symbol capable of bringing purification to homes and souls.

Why does the Befana come down the chimney?

According to Italian tradition, the Befana descends into homes through chimney hoods. Why? The meaning is symbolic: the fireplace is a point of communication between the earth and the sky.

