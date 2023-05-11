why Friday is a key day for Neuquén

This Friday, the same day that the last welding of the Néstor Kirchner gas pipeline will take place, the agreements will be signed for the reactivation of the Heavy Water Plant (PIAP) of Arroyito. The meeting at the Ministry of Economy will be attended by the governor of Neuquén, Omar Gutiérrez, and his successor, Rolando Figueroa. The president of the National Atomic Energy Commission (CNEA), Adriana Serquis, detailed to RIO NEGRO RADIO the main points of the agreement.

The signing of the agreements will be tomorrow, at 4:00 p.m., at the Ministry of Economy with the presence of the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa and with the Secretary of Energy, Fabia Rollón.

The agreement will include a commitment to investment of about 10,000 million pesos and the promise of incorporate 150 new employees to the PIAP and the CNEA seeks that the plant generate heavy water for the nuclear power plants for the period 2025,

“The signing of this contract is a very important step since it has a strategic value for the nuclear sector, the country and Neuquén“Said the president of the Atomic Energy Commission.

According to Serquis, the contract plan it is for 25 months and contemplates continuing with conservation and beginning the enlistment stage. Once this stage is completed, You can start with the production of water.

The official said that it is a very complex plant and that It would be ready by 2025. “From that moment there are a few months to wait for the inputs and then production would begin“, he detailed.

PIAP heavy water business

Serquis commented that there is speculation that one of the lines could passr towards the production of another tipeither. «The contacts we have had in the last fewhave been with a lot of companies interested in heavy water for these other uses,” he mentioned.

«Medical supplies, semiconductor industry and nuclear power plants are some of the other productions that are planned and are already within the plans of Canada and other countries that They’re going to require a lot of heavy water.”, he stated. In this sense, Serquis mentioned that the world market could be changing in terms of the requirement of this input.

The president of the CNEA commented that first the provision of its own plants will be prioritized, which are around 20 tons per year and the rest can be made available for export. “We believe that it will be very good business for our country to be able to count on these exports.

Los Analysis and studies for the second line of production, which is hydrogen, ammonia and urea, will be carried out during the course of this year.Serquis said.

On the other hand, he indicated that at this moment the plant works with a just over 100 workers and now there are 122 dedicated to the heavy water plant with ATE and PIAP. “This year a few minimum professionals began to be incorporated to be able to begin to think that next year there will be a greater entry of people,” reported the president of the National Atomic Energy Commission. In addition, she assured that the number of professionals will double.

The last welding of the Néstor Kirchner gas pipeline

In addition to signing the agreements for the reactivation of the Heavy Water Plant (PIAP) from Arroyito, tomorrow too the last welding of the Néstor Kirchner gas pipeline will be carried outfrom Vaca Muerta (head in Tratayén to La Pampa).

This work, whose pipes have already been finished and which is located in a «critical moment» of its progress, from the underground crossing of the Colorado River, once in operation, will increase the chances of evacuation of the gas produced in Dead cowfor which it was one of the main issues discussed by the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, during the event of the United States Chamber of Commerce (Amcham) this week.

About, Massa anticipated that this Friday, the construction will live «a historic moment«, since it is planned to be carried out the last weld of the more than 50,000 pipes that were used to complete the journey of more than 500 kilometers.

In this line, Massa considered that the gas pipeline is one of the main contributions to lessen the impact of drought in the income of foreign currency to the country, also estimating that the start-up of the work, scheduled for the month of June, will allow “to stop importing almost US$ 1.9 billion” for the remainder of 2023.

According to official sources, the last welding at kilometer 232 of the gas pipeline route, at the height of the province of La Pampa. At that point the union of sections 1 and 2 is givenof the three in which the work was divided and awarded.

The national official assured that from the economic portfolio it was decided “go all the way» with the construction of the pipeline, which will have a great impact «in terms of energy import savings«.

Source: Telam

PIAP: The reactivation of the plant

in 2017 the plant stopped its operation. «There were people who thought that it was better to import the little that was no longer needed for our own plants, hthere are voices that still continue to resound“Serquis said.

Also, the president of the National Atomic Energy Commission assured that there were people who even within the same company “considered that why start a start-up plan, if another government can come back to think the same thing and then later I have to go back and back off with this plan”he detailed.

Serquis expressed that the possible business project “was changing the views of these most skeptical“, and stated that it was people linked to the management of former president Mauricio Macri. “In particular, Julian Gadano was the Undersecretary of Nuclear Energy at that time and defined that this plant should not continue to operate,” he said.

“I think it is very important that both the current governor and the future one can have a clear lookA of the importance of this plant being able to be working, “said Serquis.

Listen to the president of the National Atomic Energy Commission, Adriana Serquis, on RÍO NEGRO RADIO.

