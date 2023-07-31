Why invest in art?

5/5 – (1 vote)

From the most primordial records and evidence, art somehow figured alongside human existence, being certainly one of the oldest forms of expression. Throughout different historical moments of Western societies, direct or indirect involvement with art represented or provided positions of power and social status. The proximity between those who held wealth or prominent positions in society with art seemed inevitable over the centuries.

The overwhelming technological advance of the industrial revolutions in Europe in the 18th and 19th centuries placed leisure at the center of the discussion of societies that, due to machines, became capable of producing more and more wealth, with less and less human work. The American sociologist and economist of Norwegian descent Thorstein Veblen formulated his “Leisure Class Theory” at the end of the 19th century. In Veblen’s reading, technological progress would mean that individuals from the ascendant European bourgeoisie would not need to work to seek their survival. Their occupation would then be based on the enjoy leisure.

Exhibition with work by Jeff Koons (highlighted). Photo by Roberto Contreras.

Veblen understands that through consumption individuals belonging to the leisure class could express their superior economic and social condition. Veblen’s notion of good emerges, a good characterized by conspicuous consumption, which has its great reason for being in ostentation. An instrument for signaling belonging and social status. In this context, the consumption of art would be motivated by aesthetic enjoyment and the affirmation of belonging to a different social stratum. Canadian economist Benjamin Mandel shows in his work “Art as an Investment and Conspicuous Consumption Good” the characteristic of conspicuous consumption present in the purchase of works of art.

“Art then takes on the connotation of an additional portfolio diversification instrument.“

However, in the 19th century, the interpretation arises that art could have a role other than simple aesthetic enjoyment or social affirmation. In the book “The History of Impressionism”, the American art historian John Rewald reports how art came to be understood as a valuable tool for protecting heritage and preserving value in French society. After the Revolution of 1789, France experienced decades of political and economic instability. In order to protect against possible economic maneuvers and monetary confiscations, the new French elites began to adopt the purchase of works of art made by renowned artists of the time as an instrument of portfolio protection. Art then takes on the connotation of an additional portfolio diversification instrument. Diversify.

Even before Nobel laureate in economics Harry Markowitz elaborated his modern portfolio theory, which shows us how the diversification of an investment portfolio is the only free lunch in finance, the Spanish writer Miguel de Cervantes said through Sancho Panza, the faithful squire of Don Quixote, that it is not wise to put all your eggs in one basket. Shakespeare’s Antony, the Merchant of Venice also appealed to the prudence of diversification: “I am grateful to my lot; but I never trust my possessions to just one place and one boat, it simply doesn’t depend on what I have the bad luck of the current year, only. Therefore, my burdens do not make me sad”.

A diversification of a portfolio does not depend only on the amount of assets in it; it is absolutely possible to have several different assets in an investment portfolio without this resulting in effective diversification gains. A good portfolio of assets is like a football team: it is not enough just to have good strikers, it is also good to be concerned with the quality of the defenders and the goalkeeper. In Breton sport, a team lined up only with Messis and Cristiano Ronaldos must have serious difficulties when facing a balanced team between attack and defense. It is not different in the world of finance. The difference is that in the composition of a portfolio, it is the way in which the assets are related that will determine whether the position is one of attack or defense. In statistical terms, you need to check the correlations.

In the work “Essays on Informational Efficiency: Bitcoin and the Art Market” I showed how, over the last century, investment in art showed low correlations with traditional assets such as the S&P 500, the Dow Jones index – the main indexes of the American stock market – and gold itself. Low correlations are instruments that are literally worth gold in the composition of a portfolio, as they enable the investor to seek higher returns against the same level of risk. On a day-to-day basis, it is as if this asset with low correlation could contribute to the portfolio as a whole suffering less from market fluctuations. Additionally, the low correlation with gold, commonly referred to as an ideal asset for portfolio protection, makes room for the use of investment in art as an additional alternative for protection.

In “Essays on Art Economics”, Menconi shows that in the last two decades investment in contemporary art has surpassed the S&P 500 and several other traditional investment instruments“

Professor of Economics of Art at FGV-EESP Denise Menconi deepens the above conclusions with recent data and even richer results. In “Essays on Art Economics”, Menconi shows that in the last two decades, investment in contemporary art has surpassed the S&P 500 and several other traditional investment instruments. Due to the low correlations with traditional assets, the addition of small investments in art (1% of contemporary art or Old Masters) means that the already diversified investor can enjoy higher expected returns, for the same level of risk. In Harry Markowitz’s lexicon of modern portfolio theory, the investor’s efficient frontier is optimized due to the addition of investment in art that provides the best risk-return ratio to the portfolio.

Throughout the article, we sought to show how in addition to the aesthetic appeal and the signaling of social belonging, art collecting has also been used over time as an instrument for protecting heritage and preserving value in the face of economic and social fluctuations. We also saw how, in the light of Harry Markowitz’s modern portfolio theory, due to the low correlations with traditional assets, adding small art investment endowments can improve the risk-return ratio of an investment portfolio. It should be noted that due to the expressive values ​​that works of art can reach when traded, appreciating beyond the aesthetic beauty, but also the investment benefit, may be inaccessible to individual investors. In the medium term, it is possible that technology will help democratize access to this market.

Thierry Chemalle is professor of economics of art at FGV-EESP. Bachelor’s degree in social sciences from PUC-SP and postgraduate and master’s degree in economics from FGV-EESP. He writes about economics, finance, society, art and culture.

