National law stipulates that it is illegal to go to prostitutes, but it is generally not a crime. Those who are prostitutes and prostitutes are generally detained for not less than 10 days but not more than 15 days. However, Huang Haibo was sentenced to 6 months for visiting prostitutes. Many people are curious to know why Huang Haibo was sentenced to 6 months? Let’s take a look at the truth of Huang Haibo’s prostitution incident.

According to understanding,Huang Haibo was detained for prostitution for only 15 days, followed by 6 months of C&E. The prostitution incident itself should be punished, and secondly, because Huang Haibo is a public figure, it has a great influence.Therefore, the Beijing police imposed such a punishment on him to tell everyone that it is illegal to go to prostitutes, and the consequences are very serious.

The Huang Haibo whoring of a prostitute happened in mid-May 2014. Mainland actor Huang Haibo was administratively detained by the Beijing police for visiting a prostitute. However, the reason why such an incident occurred in Huang Haibo, there are rumors that,He was framed by the big guys in the circle. Because Huang Haibo refused to act in the movie invested by the big man in the circle, the big man set up a situation to harm Huang Haibo.In any case, Huang Haibo’s whoring of prostitutes has become a fact, and he has been punished accordingly.