Home » Why is Independence Day celebrated in Argentina today?
Entertainment

Why is Independence Day celebrated in Argentina today?

by admin
Why is Independence Day celebrated in Argentina today?

Independence Day is celebrated in Argentina on July 9. This is a historic event because it marked the beginning of the autonomy of the country. On this day, the signing of the Act of the declaration of independence from 1816.

every july 9 It is celebrated as a national holiday in Argentina. It is an irremovable holiday and this year it fell on a Sunday, the day most workers rest.

The Declaration of Independence Act was signed by a group of representatives of the provinces that made up the territory of the United Provinces of the Río de la Plata.

Among the signatories were John Jose Step, Manuel Belgrano, John Jose Castelli, and Bernardino Rivadaviaamong others, recalled Infobae on its website.

They met in the Congress of Tucumán to make the historic decision to proclaim the independence of Argentina from the Spanish monarchy.

The declaration of independence took place on July 9, 1816 in the city of San Miguel de Tucumán.

July 9: Google Doodle remembers Independence Day

The famous Doodle the Google with which the company pays homage dedicates the memory to the Argentine Independence Day.

In the famous search engine an image of the Casa de Tucumán, where the declaration was signed 207 years ago by which the United Provinces of the Río de la Plata broke their relationship with the crown of Spain.


See also  Tennis - Pollen - HeavyPop.at

You may also like

Independence Day festivities: parades, traditional hot chocolate and...

Emilio Osorio Nominated for Elimination in ‘The House...

He sent them memes, audios and a secret...

Astrology Horoscope: Love Initiatives and Surprises Await

The cover of the PROFILE newspaper for this...

the unity photo between Alberto Fernández, Cristina and...

Love in Full Bloom: Couples Gather at Lincoln...

Elton John said goodbye to the stage and...

Independence: all or nothing in an adverse scenario

Elizabeth Gutiérrez Sparks Rumors of a New Crisis...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy