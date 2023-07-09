Why is Independence Day celebrated in Argentina today?

Independence Day is celebrated in Argentina on July 9. This is a historic event because it marked the beginning of the autonomy of the country. On this day, the signing of the Act of the declaration of independence from 1816.

every july 9 It is celebrated as a national holiday in Argentina. It is an irremovable holiday and this year it fell on a Sunday, the day most workers rest.

The Declaration of Independence Act was signed by a group of representatives of the provinces that made up the territory of the United Provinces of the Río de la Plata.

Among the signatories were John Jose Step, Manuel Belgrano, John Jose Castelli, and Bernardino Rivadaviaamong others, recalled Infobae on its website.

They met in the Congress of Tucumán to make the historic decision to proclaim the independence of Argentina from the Spanish monarchy.

The declaration of independence took place on July 9, 1816 in the city of San Miguel de Tucumán.

July 9: Google Doodle remembers Independence Day

The famous Doodle the Google with which the company pays homage dedicates the memory to the Argentine Independence Day.

In the famous search engine an image of the Casa de Tucumán, where the declaration was signed 207 years ago by which the United Provinces of the Río de la Plata broke their relationship with the crown of Spain.





