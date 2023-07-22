Why is it celebrated and what do specialists propose?

2023 – BRAIN DAY. World Brain Day is celebrated, promoted by the World Federation of Neurology (WFN) in order to raise awareness in society about how to prevent brain diseases.

World Brain Day is celebrated every July 22, and this year the mission is to address “Brain Health for All” as humanity continues to grapple with pandemics, wars, climate change, and a myriad of disorders affecting people.

This 2023, the WFN proposed as a motto for the date “Brain Health and Disability”.

“Disability can appear at any time in life and can be short-lived, permanent, or worsen over time. They are not limited to neurological problems only, but also include mental health ”, he explains.

“The aim of this year’s World Brain Day campaign is not limited to preventing or curing disabilities, but also to offer support to people with disabilities and fight the stigma associated with them,” they conclude.

They recommend proposing challenges to the brain to avoid pathologies

Proposing challenges to the brain, which can be simpler such as using the hand that is not normally used for daily activities or even studying languages, and maintaining a healthy life are activities that neurologists recommend to maintain cognitive functions and avoid neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia, which according to the WHO is on its way to tripling.

Virginia Pujol Lereis, deputy chief of the Comprehensive Center for Vascular Neurology at the Fleni Institute, reported that leading a healthy lifestyle from childhood, that is, controlling blood pressure and blood glucose levels, not smoking, drinking alcohol moderately, maintaining physical activity, managing stressful situations; helps prevent many neurological diseases.

For the specialist, sustaining cognitive activity from the age of 30 or 40 allows “to have much less risk of presenting different types of dementia in adulthood.”

In this sense, the neurologist said that if a person maintains cognitive activity in operation, neural networks are created that allow the effects of aging to be less.

“Cognitive activity is the challenges for the brain. Not only a complex intellectual activity such as studying a degree or learning a language, but even an artistic activity such as dancing, or physical activity that helps us with coordination, or being able to break with the actions we do daily, such as using the non-skilled hand to comb our hair and brush our teeth, even changing the routine of the paths we take”, he listed.

For this reason, he reinforced the idea that anything that involves a challenge is a great stimulus to maintain cognitive functions, in the same way that “proposing small challenges to the brain gives it strength for the future.”

Other ephemeris

1894 – FIRST CAREER. Between the French cities of Paris and Rouen, the first race in the history of motorsports is run, in which 21 competitors participated. It was organized by journalist Pierre Giffard, a pioneer of modern political journalism and a prolific organizer of sporting events, including the Paris Marathon.

1934 – JOHN DILLINGER. Bank robber John Dillinger, the most wanted criminal in the United States, is shot to death in the city of Chicago by agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) who considered him “public enemy number one.”

John Dillinger. (National Geographic)

1944 – BRETTON WOODS. At the Bretton Woods hotel complex (New Hampshire, USA), the United Nations economic conference came to an end, in which the creation of the International Monetary Fund and its “twin entity”, the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, better known as the World Bank, was agreed.

FMI.

1954 – AL DI MEOLA. American guitarist Al Di Meola (Al Laurence Dimeola) was born in Jersey City (New Jersey, USA), considered one of the greats of jazz fusion and one of the best in the world. He published more than 30 records.

1958 – TELLA INSTITUTE. The Di Tella Institute is founded in Buenos Aires, a non-profit cultural research center that was a seedbed for talents such as Antonio Berni, Luis Felipe Noé, Gyula Kosice, Pérez Celis, Rogelio Polesello, León Ferrari and Marta Minujin, among many others. It was harshly fought by the civic-military dictatorship of General Juan Carlos Onganía, who closed it down in 1970.

Torcuato Di Tella Institute. (itdt.edu)

1962 – ULISES BUTRÓN. The musician, singer and rock producer Ulises Butrón was born in Buenos Aires, who recorded more than 20 albums. He was the voice of the singer-songwriter Tanguito (Luis Alberto Iglesias) in the 1993 film Tango Feroz, directed by Marcelo Piñeyro

1990 – MANUEL PUIG. At the age of 57, the Argentine writer Manuel Puig, author of eight novels, including “Boquitas pintas” (1969), made into a film by director Leopoldo Torre Nilsson in 1974, died in the Mexican city of Cuernavaca. Puig was founder of the Homosexual Liberation Front.

Manuel Puig

1992 – SELENA GOMEZ. Born in the city of Grand Prairie (Texas, USA) is the singer and actress Selena Gomez, who has released three albums and sold more than seven million copies. She began her career at the age of ten and is an ambassador for the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Selena Gomez.

2007 – ARGENTINE CHAMPION. Led by Hugo Tocalli, the Argentine under-20 team won the 2007 World Cup in Canada, their sixth title in that category, by beating the Czech Republic 2-1 in the final held in Toronto, with goals from Sergio “Kun” Agüero and Mauro Zárate. Agüero received the Ballon d’Or of the tournament, in which he was the top scorer with six goals.

2009 – TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE. The longest total solar eclipse of the 21st century is recorded, covering regions of India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, central China and the Pacific Ocean. It had a total duration of six minutes and 38 seconds, a mark that will not be surpassed until the one predicted by astronomers for June 13, 2132.

2011 – ATTACKS IN NORWAY. Terrorist attacks in Oslo and Utoya (Norway), 77 people die (68 in Utoya) in what was the most important disaster in Norway since World War II. They consisted of an explosion in the government district of the country’s capital and a shooting, hours later, on the island of Utoya.

Monument in memory of the 69 victims of the massacre on the island of Utoya. (Archive)

2023 – WORLD DAY AGAINST OPEN PIT MINING. It seeks to raise awareness among the population and the nations of the world about the harmful effects of this activity, also known as mega-mining, on the environment, the ecosystem and people’s health.

The practice of open-pit mining or mega-mining generates harmful and irreversible effects on the environment and the communities surrounding the areas where said activity is carried out.

Megamining. (AP/File)

More ephemeris

1795.- The Peace of Basel is signed. The Roussillon War between France and Spain ends.

1812.- War of Independence: Battle of Arapiles (Salamanca). The Spanish-Anglo-Portuguese troops of the Duke of Wellington defeat the French of Marshal Marmont.

1844.- In Peru, the forces loyal to the president, General Manuel Ignacio de Vivanco, are defeated by those of General Ramón Castilla in the battle of Carmen Alto, in Arequipa.

1894.- The first automobile race in history between Paris and Rouen ends, organized by “Le Petit Journal”.

1921.- “Annual Disaster” in the protectorate of Morocco. Spanish defeat before the Riffians of Abd-el-Krim, with 10,000 dead Spanish soldiers.

1942.- Transfer of the first contingent of Jews from the Warsaw ghetto to the Treblinka concentration camp (Poland).

1946.- 91 dead and 46 injured in the attack by Jewish terrorists against the “King David” hotel in Jerusalem.

1946.- The World Health Organization (WHO) is established in New York, at the conclusion of the International Sanitary Conference.

1951.- General Francisco Craveiro Lopes, elected president of Portugal in the elections as the only candidate.

1968.- The Government of Bolivia proclaims a state of siege due to riots caused by the delivery of a copy of “Che” Guevara’s diary to Fidel Castro.

1981.- The Turk Ali Agca, sentenced to life imprisonment in Rome for attempting to assassinate John Paul II.

1987.- The Moroccan Said Aouita establishes the world record of 5,000 meters (12:58.39), in Rome. First time under 13 minutes.

1992.- Pablo Escobar, head of the Medellín cartel, and nine other lieutenants escape from the Envigado prison (Colombia), where they were mutinying.

1994.- Military coup in Gambia that overthrows the president, Dauda Jawara, who goes into exile in Senegal. He is succeeded two days later by Lieutenant Yaya Dieme.

1999.- The shuttle Columbia takes off from Cape Canaveral (Florida), commanded for the first time by a woman, Commander Eileen Collins, which puts the Chandra X-ray observatory into orbit.

1999.- Microsoft launches MSN’s Internet Messenger, its instant messaging service.

2003.- The US kills the two sons of Saddam Hussein, Quday and Uday, in an attack against Mosul.

2004.- The Portuguese José Manoel Durao Barroso receives the support of the European Parliament to chair the European Commission.

2004.- The Commission’s report on the 9/11 attacks establishes the responsibility of the US government and its espionage services for ignoring the threat of Al Qaeda.

2004.- Cuban dissident Martha Beatriz Roque, the only woman convicted of the “Group of 75″ (2003), is released from prison for health reasons.

2005.- The Spanish Supreme Court rules that the Government request the extradition of 39 ex-soldiers and one civilian, for their crimes during the Argentine dictatorship.

2011.- Double attack on the Norwegian far-right Anders Behring Breivik. It causes 77 deaths, 69 young people from a Labor Youth camp in Utoya, and the rest in Oslo.

2012.- Cuban dissident Oswaldo Payá dies in a traffic accident in the eastern part of the island.

2013.- Pope Francis begins his first trip to Latin America in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil) to participate in World Youth Day.

BIRTHS:

1478.- Felipe I, “el Hermoso”, king consort of Castile.

1890.- Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy, matriarca del clan Kennedy.

1932.- Óscar de la Renta, Dominican designer.

1939.- Terence Stamp, British actor.

1946.- Mireille Mathieu, cantante francesa.

1946.- Petre Roman, Romanian politician.

1955.- Willem Defoe, American actor.

1960.- Agatha Ruiz de la Prada, Spanish fashion designer.

DEATHS:

1968.- Giovanni Guareschi, Italian writer.

1972.- Max Aub, Spanish writer.

1998.- Antonio Saura, Spanish painter.

2001.- Indro Montanelli, Italian journalist and historian.

2004.- Sacha Distel, French singer and composer.

2011.- Linda Christian, actress of Mexican origin.

2019.- Li Peng, former Prime Minister Chino.

