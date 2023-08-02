why is it celebrated today, August 2

2023 – GASTRONOMIC WORKER. The National Day of the Gastronomic Worker is celebrated in commemoration of the date of 1948 in which the Argentine Workers’ Federation of the Hotel Industry (FOAIH) was established.

Around 1904, hotel and restaurant workers “began to unionize in different areas of the country by branch of activity, giving rise to unions of cooks, waiters, maids, bartenders, etc., or for example, cooks, waiters and the like, when the union grouped several branches” reports today The Union of Tourism, Hotel and Gastronomic Workers of the Argentine Republic (UTHGRA).

Forty years later, from 1944, “a new process began to take shape by which the unions that had been created in each specialty belonging to the same region, were grouped together to thus give rise to larger and more important workers’ associations. with a broader geographical scope of action”, they explain. Finally, four years later, the FOAIH was established.

More ephemeris

1908 – BOCA 2 RIVER 1. Boca Juniors wins the first match against River Plate 2-1, played in the South Dock of the old port of Buenos Aires. By the same result, River defeated Boca in the first official tournament match, on August 24, 1913.

1915 – RETIREMENT STATION. President Victorino de la Plaza inaugurates the Retiro railway terminal station, in the northern zone of the city of Buenos Aires, whose construction he had begun in June 1909.

1942 – ISABEL ALLENDE. Chilean writer Isabel Allende, author of thirty novels, including The House of the Spirits, The Sum of Days and Inés of my Soul, translated into 42 languages, was born in Lima. She is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

1981 – DELFO CABRERA. At the age of 69, ex-athlete Delfo Cabrera, gold medalist in the marathon at the London Olympics in 1948, died in the Buenos Aires town of Alberti. He also won the gold medal at the Pan American Games in Buenos Aires in 1951

1990 – IRAQI INVASION. Iraqi President Saddam Hussein orders the invasion and annexation of Kuwait, thus unleashing the Gulf War against a coalition of 34 countries led by the United States and of which Argentina was a part.

1997 – WILLIAM BURROUGHS. Dies in the city of Lawrence (Kansas, USA), at the age of 83, the American writer and novelist William Seward Burroughs, one of the greatest exponents of the Beat Generation, a label with which he never agreed.

2004 – JOSÉ O. PASTORIZA. At the age of 62, former soccer player and coach José Omar Pastoriza, one of the greatest idols of Independiente de Avellaneda fans, dies in Buenos Aires, with whom he won six Argentine championships, two Copa Libertadores de América, one Intercontinental and one Inter-American .

2005 – LIONEL MESSI. At the age of 18, striker Lionel Messi is summoned for the first time to play for the Argentine team, then led by José Pekerman. He made his debut on August 17, 2005 in a friendly with Hungary, when he replaced Lisandro López midway through the second half. But he was only in the game for 45 seconds, because he was sent off for a foul that didn’t seem so serious.

2008 – PEREZ CELIS. The plastic artist Celis Pérez, better known for the inversion of the order of his name and surname, dies in Buenos Aires at the age of 69, who gained great prestige in painting, engraving and muralism. The artist said that he took the name Pérez Celis from what he was called when his primary school teacher called the roll of his students.

Other ephemeris

1814.- An Indian rebel movement broke out in Cuzco that was about to achieve the independence of Peru.

1828.- Antonio José de Sucre resigns from the Presidency of Bolivia.

1845.- Franco-British naval forces seize the Argentine ships that were blockading Montevideo, in the war that Rosas and Oribe waged against Uruguay.

1857.- Public gas lighting is inaugurated in Mexico City.

1858.- The British Parliament passes the Government of India Act which transferred all authority of the East India Company to the British Crown.

1872.- Manuel Pardo, founder of the Civilista Party, becomes president of Peru.

1934.- Adolf Hitler assumes the presidency of the Third Reich.

1939.- Einstein sends a letter to President Franklin Roosevelt, who promoted the idea of ​​an atomic bomb at the government level.

1940.- The Vichy Government sentences General Charles De Gaulle to death for absenteeism.

1947.- The Chilean Government resigns: González Videla forms a new one with personalities without political affiliation.

1964.- First North Vietnamese attack on the US.

1975.- The film Dersu Uzala by director Akira Kurosawa is released in Japan.

1980.- 85 dead in an attack perpetrated by neo-fascists at the Bologna railway station (Italy).

1984.- Former Argentine President Jorge Rafael Videla is sent to preventive detention by order of the Government of Raúl Alfonsín.

.- Great Britain and China reach an agreement by which the colony of Hong Kong was transferred in 1997 to the People’s Republic.

1991.- Argentina and Chile partially resolve their pending border problems since 1902, except for Laguna del Desierto.

1994.- Dominican President Joaquín Balaguer is declared the winner of the elections held on May 16.

1998.- The Italian Marco Pantani wins the most controversial Tour de France in history due to a doping scandal involving French cyclists.

1999.- World premiere in Philadelphia of the movie “The Sixth Sense” starring Bruce Willis.

2000.- Vicente Fox is officially declared President of Mexico in a historic ceremony held at the headquarters of the Electoral Tribunal of the Electoral Judicial Power of the Federation.

2002.- The Turkish Parliament approves the abolition of the death penalty in times of peace.

2005.- Apple presents its Mighty Mouse, the first multi-button usb mouse.

2011.- The Guatemalan High Risk Court sentences each of the 4 ex-military officers accused of the massacre of 201 peasants in 1982 to 6,060 years in prison.

2012.- Kofi Annan resigns as UN special envoy for Syria.

2016.- The president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, registers as a candidate for a new re-election in the November elections, with his wife, Rosario Murillo, as a candidate for the Vice Presidency.

2017.- The Duke of Edinburgh, husband of the Queen of England, retires from public life at the age of 96.

2020.- SpaceX’s Dragon Endeavor spacecraft returns to Earth from the International Space Agency in NASA’s first manned mission in more than a decade.

.- José Antonio Yépez “el Marro”, leader of the powerful Santa Rosa de Lima cartel, is arrested in Mexico.

BIRTHS

1802.- Nicholas P. Wiseman, English cardinal, author of the historical novel “Fabiola”.

1835.- Elisha Gray, American inventor, “father” of the music synthesizer.

1884.- Rómulo Gallegos, Venezuelan writer and politician.

1899.- Ernesto Giménez Caballero, Spanish writer.

1905.- Myrna Loy, American actress.

1923.- Simón Peres, Israeli politician.

1925.- Jorge Videla, Argentine dictator.

1932.- Peter O’Toole, British actor.

1939.- Wes Craven, American film director.

1947.- María de los Angeles Santamaría “Massiel”, Spanish singer.

1956.- Isabel Pantoja, Spanish singer-songwriter.

1969.- Angélica Rivera, actress and former first lady of Mexico.

DEATHS

1921.- Enrico Caruso, Italian tenor.

1922.- Alexander Graham Bell, inventor of the telephone.

1976.- Fritz Lang, German filmmaker who went into exile in Hollywood.

– Evangelina Sobredo, known as Cecilia, Spanish singer-songwriter.

1996.- Michel Debré, French politician.

1997.- William Burroughs, American writer.

– Fela Kuti, Nigerian singer and songwriter.

2003.- Peter Safar, Austrian doctor who invented mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

2004.- Henri Cartier-Bresson, French photographer.

2016.- Ahmed Zuweil, American scientist of Egyptian origin and Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

2020.- Leon Fleiser, American pianist of Jewish origin.

