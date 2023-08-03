why is it celebrated today, august 3

2023 – SPORTS FISHERMAN. The National Sports Fisherman’s Day is celebrated in commemoration of the date of 1903 in which the Buenos Aires Fishermen’s Club was founded, the first in the country.

From this milestone, in 1951 it was decided to honor sport fishermen on this date. In addition to the national commemoration, several Latin American countries have also chosen August 3 as a day to honor their fishermen.

Sport Fishing in Tierra del Fuego. (Archive)

1823 – CLIMBING REMEDIES. At the age of 25, Doña María de los Remedios Carmen Escalada, wife of General José de San Martín and mother of Merceditas San Martín, died in Buenos Aires.

1916 – CHARRO MORENO. Former soccer player José Manuel “El Charro” Moreno, considered one of the best players in the history of 20th century soccer, was born in Buenos Aires. He was part of River Plate’s “La Máquina”, a legendary team with which he won six championships between 1936 and 1947. He received the Konex Platinum Award in 1980.

1926 – TONY BENNET. The American jazz singer and balladeer Tony Bennet (Anthony Dominick Benedetto), winner of 19 Grammy Awards and two Emmys, is born in the New York county of Queens. He sold more than 50 million records.

1944 – NINO BRAVO. The Spanish singer Nino Bravo (Luis Manuel Ferri Llopis) was born in the municipality of Ayelo de Malferit (Valencia, Spain).

1952 – NITO MESTRE. The musician Nito Mestre, singer and guitarist of the duo Sui Generis together with Charly García, whom he met in the ’70s, when they were high school students at the Dr. Dámaso Centeno Social Military Institute in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Caballito, was born in Buenos Aires.

1963 – THE BEATLES. The legendary British pop rock band The Beatles plays for the last time at The Cavern Club, a Liverpool bar where they performed 292 times. Tickets for what would be the last concert of “the Liverpool four” were sold in half an hour.

1963 – JAMES HETFIELD. American singer and guitarist James Hetfield, vocalist and main composer of the thrash metal band Metallica, with whom he sold more than 120 million records, was born in the city of Downey (California, USA).

2003 – JAVIER MASCHERANO. He made his debut in the First Division, with midfielder Javier Mascherano’s River Plate shirt, in a game that his team won 2-1 against Nueva Chicago. At River he played 46 games and scored one goal. He was captain of the Argentine national team, in which he played between 2003 and 2018.

Javier Mascheran, in River, in a photo from 2004 (La Voz / File)

1492.- The flotilla commanded by Columbus sets sail from the port of Palos de la Frontera (Huelva).

1778.- Inauguration of La Scala in Milan, with the opera “Europa Riconosciuta”, by Antonio Salieri.

1798.- The battle of the Nile ends after two days in which British Admiral Nelson forces the remains of the French fleet to surrender.

1804.- The German geographer and naturalist Alejandro Humboldt disembarks in Bordeaux after five years of expedition in America.

1821.- General San Martín becomes the supreme protector of Peru for as long as circumstances advise.

1868.- The province of Buenos Aires replaces the capital punishment with that of imprisonment, which will be a maximum of 20 years.

1900.- Harvey Samuel Firestone founds the tire company that bears his name in Ohio.

1914.- I World War: France, Belgium and Great Britain declare war on Germany.

1923.- Calvin Coolidge assumes the Presidency of the United States after the death of Warren G. Harding.

1927.- The Berlin-Buenos Aires wireless telephone union is inaugurated.

1936.- The African-American sprinter Jesse Owen wins his first gold medal of the four he would achieve in the Olympic Games in Nazi Germany in Berlin.

1940.- II World War: Italian troops begin the conquest of English Somalia.

– The USSR formally annexes the Baltic republics of Estonia and Lithuania.

1949.- The National Basketball Association (NBA) is officially born, after the union between the Basketball Association of America (BAA) and the National Basketball League (NBL).

1952.- The Helsinki Olympic Games close, in which Russia participates for the first time after 40 years.

1958.- The American nuclear submarine “Nautilus” crosses the North Pole for the first time and crosses from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic.

1969.- Bloody riots in Belfast, which lasted 16 days.

1973.- The automobile company SEAT manufactures the last ‘600’ after 16 years in the Spanish market.

1979.- Military coup in Equatorial Guinea against President Macías, led by his Defense Minister, Teodoro Obiang Nguema.

1984.- First general strike in Argentina against the government of President Raúl Alfonsín.

1988.- The pilot Mathias Rust, sentenced for landing a small plane in Moscow’s Red Square the previous year, is released and expelled from the Soviet Union.

1992.-Los Angeles premiere of the film directed and starring Clint Eastwood “Unforgiven.”

1993.- Apple launches the MessagePad, the first in a series of personal digital assistant (PDA) devices developed by Apple.3

1994.- The Israeli Parliament approves the agreement reached in Washington on July 25, by which Israel and Jordan put an end to 46 years of state of war.

2001.- The American Citigroup culminates in Mexico the largest banking transaction in Latin America, by closing the purchase of 99.5% of the shares of Grupo Financiero Banamex Accival (Banacci) for 12,500 million dollars.

2005.-The president of the Brazilian Mint, Manoel Severino dos Santos, resigns from his position after being linked to the publicist Marcos Valerio Fernández for illegally financing his electoral campaigns.

2005.- A coup in Mauritania overthrows President Maaouya Ould Sid’Ahmed Taya, who was in Saudi Arabia.

-The Mozilla Corporation responsible for the marketing and distribution of technological products is created.

2011.-Begins, in an unprecedented event in the Arab world, the trial against the former Egyptian president, Hosni Mubarak, who appears on a stretcher.

2015.-The former “strong man” of former Brazilian President Lula da Silva, former minister José Dirceu, convicted of corruption cases in 2005, returns to prison for the Petrobras case.

2016.-The US aviation regulator authorizes a private company for the first time to launch a mission to the Moon.

2019.-A young man kills 22 people and leaves 20 injured in a shooting at a shopping center in El Paso (Texas).

BIRTHS

1823.- Francisco Asenjo Barbieri, Spanish composer.

1872.- Haakon VI first king of Norway.

1903.- Habib Bourguiba, Tunisian statesman.

1904.- Dolores del Río, Mexican actress.

1925.- Alain Touraine, French sociologist and writer.

1940.- Martin Sheen, American actor.

1941.- Martha Stewart, magnate of American television communication.

1986.- Charlotte Casiraghi, eldest daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco.

DEATHS

1924.- Joseph Conrad, British writer.

1954.- Gabrielle Claudine Colette, French writer.

1977.- Makarios III, Orthodox archbishop and Cypriot politician.

1986.- Beryl Markham, the first female pilot to fly over the Atlantic Ocean.

1995.- Ida Lupino, British actress.

1998.- Alfred Schnittke, compositor ruso.

2008.- Alexander Solzhenitsyn, Russian writer and Nobel Prize for Literature.

2011.- Bubba Smith, actor and former star of the National Football League.

2020.- John Hume, Northern Irish politician.

