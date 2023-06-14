why is it celebrated today, June 14

BLOOD DONOR DAY. is celebrated on World Blood Donor Day to thank voluntary non-remunerated donors and raise awareness of the need to make regular donations to ensure the quality, safety and availability of blood and blood products.

As explained by the World Health Organization (WHO), blood transfusions and their products help save millions of lives a year. They help patients with life-threatening diseases to live longer with a better quality of life, and make it possible to perform complex medical and surgical interventions.

In turn, they explain that they have a vital role in maternal and child care, pregnancy and emergency responses to natural or man-made disasters.

Blood services that allow patients to access safe blood and blood products in sufficient quantities “are a key component of effective health systems,” they add from the Organization. “A sufficient supply can only be secured through regular voluntary and unpaid donations,” they conclude.

37 years after the death of Jorge Luis Borges

1986 – JORGE LUIS BORGES. In the Swiss city of Geneva, the Argentine writer, poet and essayist Jorge Luis Borges, a key figure in both Spanish-language and universal literature, dies at the age of 86. He is the author of “Universal History of Infamy”, “The Aleph” and “The Memory of Shakespeare”, among other famous story books.

Seven months before his death, the writer Jorge Luis Borges dictated to María Kodama a story entitled “Silvano Acosta”. cbri

Considered a key figure in Spanish-speaking and universal literature, Boges was a collaborator of Martín Fierro, Prisma, Sur and El Hogar, and was distinguished with the Cervantes Prize for Literature, the most prestigious of Latin American letters.

last March 26 The writer and translator María Kodama died at the age of 86, last wife of Jorge Luis Borges and universal heir to his work. Presumably, Kodama, He did not leave a will to order the fate of this invaluable literary legacy or the inheritance of property in general, from manuscripts to departments.

Although they appeared Kodama’s five nephews, that could be considered the heirs of the patrimony and of the intellectual rights of the work, the decision was left in the hands of Justice and definitions are awaited.

1699 – STEAM MACHINE. The British mechanic and inventor Thomas Savery presents to the Royal Society of London a steam engine that constituted a great advance for the mining industry and would be the basis of others, such as that of James Watt, which motorized the industrial revolution in the second half eighteenth century in England.

1919 – ATLANTIC OCEAN. British aviators John Alcock and Arthur Brown make a historic first non-stop transatlantic flight, for which they used a World War I bomber, which was given greater flight range. With that plane they joined the Canadian town of St. John with the Irish town of Clifden, on a 3,041-kilometer flight that lasted 16 hours.

1928 – ERNESTO GUEVARA. Born in the Santa Fe city of Rosario, the doctor, writer and guerrilla fighter Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, better known as “Che Guevara”, commander with Fidel Castro of the revolution that in 1959 put an end to the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista in Cuba.

Ernesto Che Guevara (1928-1967),

1946 – DONALD TRUMP. Real estate magnate Donald John Trump was born in New York City, who on January 20, 2017 became the 45th president of the United States, a position he seeks to renew in the elections next November. Trump, of the Republican Party and famous as a media personality, had never held political office before.

FILE – Former President Donald Trump speaks during the Republican Party convention in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)

1982 – FALKLAND ISLANDS. Argentine troops led by General Mario Benjamín Menéndez sign in Puerto Argentino the surrender to the British in The Falkland Islands Warin which 649 Argentines, 255 British and three islanders died.

Malvinas War: unpublished photos published by the Télam agency

1993 – HUMAN RIGHTS. The first World Conference on Human Rights since the end of the Cold War between the United States and the dissolved Union of Soviet Socialist Republics opens in Vienna. The conference in the Austrian capital led to the creation of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

2005 – SUPREME COURT. The Supreme Court of Justice declares the laws of Due Obedience and Full Stop unconstitutional, thus opening new proceedings for crimes against humanity committed during the last military dictatorship.

1791.- The French Republic proclaims freedom of work.

1777.- The Second American Continental Congress adopts the nation’s new flag, its famous stars and stripes.

1904.- Failure of the Russian Army in Port Arthur.

1905.- The crew of the Russian battleship “Potemkin” rebels and shoots the commander and several officers.

1914.- I World War. A squadron of German planes bombs London, causing hundreds of casualties.

1920.- For the first time an artist makes herself heard in Europe through the radio: the singer Nelia Melba, who performed in London, was heard in Paris.

1940.- II World War: Entry of the German Army in Paris.

1942.- Anne Frank begins to write her diary.

1949.- A Vietnamese State is proclaimed under the Government of Bao Dai.

1962.- The European Space Research Organization (ESRO) is established, an organization oriented mainly to the development of satellites.

1964.- President Francisco Duvalier, who has been in office since 1957, is sworn in as president for life of the Republic of Haiti.

1966.- The Vatican abolished the Index of prohibited books, the list of censored books.

1985.- Lebanese Shiite militiamen hijack a TWA plane when it was flying from Athens to Rome with 153 passengers on board. The kidnapping lasted 16 days.

1992.- The Earth Summit adopts in Rio de Janeiro Agenda 21, the Rio Declaration on Environment and Development, and the Declaration of Principles on Forests.

1993.- The second World Conference on Human Rights opened in Vienna, which was overshadowed by the boycott of the invited Nobel Peace Prize winners.

1994.- Inauguration of the IV Ibero-American Summit in Cartagena de Indias (Colombia), attended by 21 heads of State and Government.

1995.- A Chechen commando takes a hospital in Budionovsk (Russia) and entrenches itself with 1,500 hostages, causing 129 deaths and more than 400 injuries.

2000.- The leaders of North and South Korea, Kim Jong-il and Kim Dae-jung, sign a historic agreement in which they agree to collaborate for the eventual reunification of the peninsula.

2002.- Russia abandons the START-II nuclear disarmament treaty, after the US exit from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty (ABM).

2006.- The Mexican State Police evict thousands of teachers from the center of the capital of the state of Oaxaca who were demonstrating to demand better salaries.

2007.- After several days of siege, Hamas takes control of Gaza and the Palestinian president, Mahmud Abás, dissolves the Government of national unity.

2010.- The Japanese space probe Hayabusa lands in the Australian desert of Woomera, after spending seven years off the planet to collect samples from the Itokawa asteroid.

2012.- The Colombian Congress approves the Legal Framework for Peace.

2013.- The diplomat from Antigua and Barbuda John Ashe, new president of the UN General Assembly.

2016.- Looting and strong riots due to food shortages in various states of Venezuela.

2017.- 72 people die in the fire at the Grenfell tower block in London.

BIRTHS

1906.- Margaret Bourke-White, American photojournalist.

1937.- Espartaco Santoni, actor and film producer of Italian-Venezuelan origin.

1939.- Manuel Vázquez Montalbán, Spanish writer.

1958.- Olaf Scholf, German politician.

1969.- Steffi Graf, German tennis player.

1973.- Coti, Argentine singer and composer.

1982.- Lang Lang, chino pianist

DEATHS

1920.- Max Weber, German sociologist.

1936.- Gilbert Keith Chesterton, British writer.

1968.- Salvatore Quasimodo, Italian poet, Nobel Prize in Literature in 1959.

1994.- Henry Mancini, American composer.

1999.- Osvaldo Dragun, Argentine playwright and director.

2007.- Kurt Waldheim, Austrian politician.

2011.- Augusto Ramírez Ocampo, former Colombian Foreign Minister.

2018.- Stanislav Govorujin, Russian film director.

Source: own and agencies.