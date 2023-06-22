why is it celebrated today, June 22

2023 – ARGENTINE FOOTBALL PLAYER. Argentine Soccer Player Day is celebrated in commemoration of the “goal of the century”, as the second of the goals scored by Diego Maradona was called in the 2-1 victory of the Argentine team with which he eliminated England from the World Cup in Mexico. 86.

With “the Hand of God”, Maradona scored the first goal for the Argentine team against England, which they eliminated from the World Cup in Mexico ’86 by winning 2-1 with another goal from the star who went down in history with “ the goal of the century”.

The hand of God”.

Diego Maradona: “the Hand of God” and the “goal of the century”

In 1986 Argentina beat England 2-1 in the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Mexico, goals that went down to posterity as “the Hand of God” and “the goal of the century”.

The first goal that Maradona scored against the English was at the Azteca stadium in Mexico, where there were 114,000 spectators. Maradona went to look for a return to the center of the big area and the ball came raining down. There he jumped next to English goalkeeper Peter Shilton and stretched out his left arm to punch the ball, a goal that the Tunisian referee Ali Bennaceur validated.

In the 10th minute of the second half, Diego Maradona received the ball ceded by Héctor Enrique, turned and, from the Argentine field, began to dodge the English in a hallucinating career that led him to the coronation of the most extraordinary goal ever scored in a Cup in the World, and probably the best all-court of all time.

The clash would end 2-1 and the national team would advance to the semifinals, where they eliminated Belgium (2-0) until finishing champion defeating Germany 3-2 in the final.

More ephemeris

1860 – QUEEN ELIZABETH II. Queen Elizabeth II of Spain recognizes the independence of the United Provinces of the Río de la Plata, half a century after the May Revolution and 44 years after the declaration of independence by the Congress of Tucumán in 1816.

1936 – HERMETO PASCOAL. The composer, musician and music producer Hermeto Pascoal, one of the most important figures in the history of music in Brazil, was born in the Brazilian city of Arapiraca.

Hermeto Pascoal.

1969 – JUDY GARLAND. The American actress and singer Judy Garland (Frances Ethel Gumm), considered one of the ten female stars in film history, dies in London at the age of 47. Throughout her career, she has won the Oscar, the Golden Globe, the Grammy and the Tony.

Judy Garland. (Web)

1979 – LIVE KILLERS. The English band Queen releases “Live killers”, their first and most successful live album, with which they achieved a double Platinum record in the United States.

1990 – CHECKPOINT CHARLY. Checkpoint Charlie, the most famous of the steps in the Berlin Wall that marked the border between Germany and the socialist German Democratic Republic, is demolished. It was located where the Berlin neighborhoods of Mitte and Kreuzberg meet today.

2010 – MARTIN PALERMO. Forward Martín Palermo, top scorer in the history of Boca Juniors, converts his first and only goal in world tournaments: it was the second goal for the Argentine team in the 2-0 victory against Greece in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

2010 – MAHUT VS. ISNER. The longest match in tennis history is played at the Wimbledon tournament: American John Isner beat Frenchman Nicolas Mahut after 11 hours, 6 minutes and 23 seconds. The fifth set of that match is the longest in history: it lasted 8 hours and 11 minutes.

(Archive)

Other ephemeris

1675.- Foundation of the Greenwich Observatory, during the reign of Charles II of England.

1792.- Assassination of the governor of Yucatan (Mexico), Lucas de Gálvez.

1815.- Napoleon abdicates for the second time, end of the Hundred Days government after the defeat at Waterloo.

1866.- Uprising in Madrid against the Government of Isabel II presided over by O’Donnell.

1898.- American troops land in Cuba and the capitulation of Santiago takes place.

1911.- Coronation of George V of England.

1928.- José Farabundo Martí joins Augusto César Sandino’s Army for the Defense of the National Sovereignty of Nicaragua.

.- The first international telephone line is inaugurated in Chile, connecting Santiago with Mendoza (Argentina), Buenos Aires (Argentina) and Montevideo (Uruguay).

1933.- The German National Socialist authorities ban the German Social Democratic Party (SPD).

1940.- World War II: France surrenders to Nazi Germany.

1941.- World War II: the German Army invades the Soviet Union.

1965.- Vietnam War: first American air raid in the north of Hanoi.

1966.- Premiere in Los Angeles of the film “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” (“Who’s afraid of Virginia Woolf?”).

1970.- El Salvador and Honduras agree to create a demilitarized zone of three kilometers on each side of the border.

1971.- President Juan José Torres declares a state of emergency in Bolivia to prevent a coup.

1973.- The “Skylab” crew returns to Earth after a 28-day space flight.

1981.- The Spanish Congress approves the divorce law.

.- The Spanish group Mecano publishes its first great success, “Today I can’t get up”.

1983.- The Spanish-Argentine mathematician Luis Antonio Santaló obtains the Prince of Asturias Award for Scientific and Technical Research.

1986.- World Cup in Mexico: Maradona scores a goal with his hand, “the hand of God”, against the British team.

1990.- “Checkpoint Charlie”, the most popular crossing point of the Berlin Wall, was dismantled.

1994.- The UN authorizes the French intervention in Rwanda to stop the genocide.

2001.- Robert Thompson and Jon Venables, in prison since 1993, are released for murdering 10-year-old James Bulger in Bootle (United Kingdom).

2004.- In Peru, 700 students take over the National University of Trujillo, demanding the resignation of the rector and vice rectors for corruption.

2005,- Colombia approves the Justice and Peace Law, which regulates the reinsertion of those who surrender their weapons.

2010.- Longest tennis match in history. The American John Isner (winner) and the Frenchman Nicolás Mahut played a match of 11 hours, 6 minutes and 23 seconds, between June 22 and 24 and 183 games were played.

2012.- Rajá Pervez Ashraf, elected Prime Minister of Pakistan.

.- The Paraguayan Senate dismisses the president of the country, Fernando Lugo, and Federico Franco assumes the Presidency.

2013.- The US accuses Edward Snowden of espionage and asks Hong Kong to arrest him.

2019.- Bangkok Declaration to combat pollution in the seas.

BIRTHS

1906.- Billy Wilder, American filmmaker.

1910.- Konrad Zuse, German engineer, creator of the first digital computer, the Z3.

1922.- Mauro Bolognini, Italian cinema and stage director.

1932.- Soraya, former Empress of Iran.

1936.- Kris Kristoferson, American singer and actor.

1939.- Ada Yonath, Israeli chemist, Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

1943.- Klaus Maria Brandauer, Austrian actor.

1949.- Meryl Streep, American actress.

1952.- Graham Greene, actor canadiense.

1962.- Álvaro Urquijo (“Los Secretos”), Spanish singer and composer.

1964.- Dan Brown, American writer.

1966.- Emmanuelle Seigner, actress francesa.

DEATHS

1865.- Ángel Saavedra, Duke of Rivas, Spanish writer.

1969.- Judy Garland, American actress and singer.

1976.- Fofó (Alfonso Aragón), Spanish clown.

1984.- Joseph Losey, American film director.

1987.- Fred Astaire, American dancer and actor.

1989.- Lee Calhoun, American athlete, Olympic champion.

1999.- Eugenio Florit, Cuban poet.

2004.- Robert William Bemer, American pioneer of computer programming.

2006.- Peter Russell, British Hispanist.

2015.- Laura Antonelli, Italian actress.

2020.- Joel Schumacher, American filmmaker.

.- Steve Bing, American producer.

