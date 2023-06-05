Why is it celebrated today, June 5?

2023 – ENVIRONMENT. Since 1972 the International Day of the Environmentinstituted by the United Nations to sensitize the world population about the need to apply environmental protection measures.

The date was established to promote awareness and global action on the environment and invites us to think about what education implies in contexts of civilizational environmental crisis: what knowledge, practices and values ​​are promoted in educational institutions for its care and the defense of the territories .

“A healthy and diverse environment constitutes a right of all people that is important to promote and protect from schools to build a more just and egalitarian society, in social and environmental terms,” ​​explains the Ministry of Education of the Nation about the anniversary.

1878 – PANCHO VILLA. Born in the town of San Juan Río (Durango, Mexico) is the Mexican revolutionary leader José Doroteo Arango Arámbula, popularly known as Pancho Villa, the only Latin American who led an invasion of the United States by attacking the cavalry detachment of that country in Columbus , in 1916.

1888 – EL PLATA EARTHQUAKE. An earthquake measuring 5.5 degrees of intensity on the Richter scale was recorded in the Río de La Plata, in an area located 41 kilometers from the city of Buenos Aires and 15 kilometers from the Uruguayan city of Colonia del Sacramento.

1898 – GARCIA LORCA. The Spanish poet and playwright Federico García Lorca was born in the town of Fuente Vaqueros (Granada, Spain). He was the most influential and popular Spanish playwright of the 20th century.

1941- MARTHA ARGERICH. The pianist Martha Argerich, winner of three Grammy Awards and two Konex, is born in Buenos Aires. She is considered one of the best pianists in the world for her interpretations of works by great masters of classical music such as Frédéric Chopin, Franz Liszt and Johann Bach, among others.

1943 – HERMES BINNER. The doctor and politician Hermes Binner, the first socialist governor of an Argentine province, was born in the Santa Fe city of Rafaela. He presided over the Socialist Party between 2012 and 2016, after having governed the province of Santa Fe (2007-2011).

1986 – DIEGO A. MARADONA. The captain of the Argentine team Diego Armando Maradona scored his first goal in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico in a 1-1 draw with Italy, in a match played in the Mexican city of Puebla. It was the first of the five goals scored by Maradona, who was chosen the best player of that tournament, which Argentina won.

2002 – DEE DEE RAMONE. At the age of 50, the American composer and bassist Douglas Glenn Colvin, better known by the stage name Dee Dee Ramone, co-founder of the punk rock band The Ramones, with the one who recorded eleven albums.

2006 – SERGIO AGUERO. The Spanish Atlético de Madrid presents the Argentine striker Sergio “Kun” Agüero in an act attended by more than a thousand fans of the “colchonero” club. “Kun” played 234 games and scored 101 goals with the Madrid team’s shirt.

2012 – RAY BRADBURY. Dies in the city of Los Angeles (California, USA), at the age of 91, the American writer Ray Bradbury, a prominent fan of the fantastic, horror and science fiction genres. He is the author of the celebrated science fiction novels “Fahrenheit 451″, “Martian Chronicles” and “The Illustrated Man”.

1625.- Surrender of Breda, an act immortalized by Diego Velázquez in the painting “Las Lanzas”.

1806.- Napoleon I names his brother Luis Bonaparte King of the Netherlands.

1856.- President Ignacio Comonfort declares liquidated in Mexico the religious order of the Jesuits founded by Ignacio de Loyola.

1870.- Fire in Istanbul, in which 1,200 people are burnt and 60,000 are left homeless.

1885.- The Chilean Academy of Language is founded, in Santiago, by 18 academics corresponding to the Spanish RAE.

1895.- A liberal uprising broke out in Ecuador that gave the presidency to General Eloy Alfaro.

1895.- The German engineer Karl von Linde presents his first machine to liquefy air, the basis of the modern refrigeration industry.

1963.- Ayatollah Khomeini is arrested by the Iranian authorities and large riots take place in Tehran against the Shah’s regime.

.- John Profumo, British Defense Minister, resigns due to the scandal of his relations with the “call-girl” Christine Keeler.

1967.- The Six Day War begins between Israel and a coalition made up of Egypt, Syria and Jordan, which would end with an Israeli victory.

1972.- The United Nations Conference on the Environment opens in Stockholm.

1981.- The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recognized the existence of AIDS for the first time at a press conference in Los Angeles, although it received its official name in 1983.

1983.- 170 people died when the ship they were traveling in sank in the Volga River after colliding with a railway bridge.

1993.- Senator Ramón José Velásquez is elected president of Venezuela with 80% of the votes of Congress.

2000.- General Augusto Pinochet loses his immunity as a senator for life and is exposed to trial in Chile for violation of human rights when he was head of state.

2001.- The Mexican historian Miguel León Portilla wins the XV Menéndez Pelayo International Prize.

2009.- 44 children under the age of 4 die in a fire at a nursery in the Mexican city of Hermosillo.

2009.- 33 people die in the Bagua Massacre, including 23 policemen, when 5,000 indigenous people are forcibly evicted from a highway in the Peruvian Amazon in protest against legislative decrees to facilitate extractive operations for oil and mining companies. According to indigenous sources, between 30 and 40 natives died.

2009.- 38 people die in an attack on a mosque near the Swat valley (northwest Pakistan), the main scene of the military operation against the Taliban.

2011.- Ollanta Humala wins the presidential elections in Peru.

2014.- The European Central Bank lowers rates to the all-time low of 0.15%.

2015.- The Strasbourg Court authorizes letting a French quadriplegic die.

.- Mexican teachers set fire to nine headquarters of political parties in Chiapas as a measure of pressure for the Government to meet their demands.

2016.- Pedro Pablo Kucyznski wins the presidential elections in Peru against Keiko Fujimori.

2017.- A fired worker kills five employees of the company where he worked in Orlando, USA, and then ends his own life.

2019.- The Islamic State terrorist group kills eight Egyptian policemen in Sinai at the end of Ramadan.

.- The Colombian Congress opens an investigation into former President Juan Manuel Santos for the Odebrecht corruption case.

2020.- The Washington council changes the name of a street in front of the White House to “Black Lives Matter” (“Black lives matter”).

2021.- The G7, a group of the largest economies in the world, reaches a “historic” agreement so that the large multinationals where they obtain their profits are taxed by at least 15%.

.- 132 people die in the largest massacre in the history of Burkina Faso, allegedly perpetrated by jihadists.

.- Opposition candidate for the Nicaraguan Presidency Arturo Cruz was arrested on his return from a tour of the United States.

2022.- Fifty people die and another 200 are injured by the explosion of a container warehouse in the port of the Bangladeshi city of Chittagong.

.- Dozens of people die in an attack on a church in southwestern Nigeria.

.- 25 pilgrims die when their bus plunges into a gorge in the Indian state of Uttarakhand.

1723.- Adam Smith, Scottish economist.

1883.- John Maynard Keynes, British economist.

1949.- Ken Follet, British writer.

1951.- Lluis Pasqual, Spanish theater director.

1826.- Carl Maria von Weber, German composer and pianist.

1918.- Eduardo Sívori, Argentine painter.

1975.- Paul Keres, Soviet chess player.

1993.- Conway Twitty (Harold Lloyd Jenkins), American country musician.

2001.- Pedro Laín Entralgo, writer, philosopher, historian and doctor.

2004.- Ronald Reagan, President of the United States from 1981 to 1989.

2008.- Eugenio Montejo, Venezuelan writer.

2009.- Rodolfo Almirón, former head of the extreme right-wing Triple A in Argentina.

2017.- Gladys Zurbano, Cuban actress and presenter.

.- Ketty Kauffman, periodista argentina.

.- Amels Escalante Colás, Cuban general.

.- Marcos Coll, Colombian soccer player.

2018.- Kate Spade, American fashion designer.

2020.- Victoria Rose Wood, “Vicki Wood”, pioneer of American motorsport.

.- Ruperto Valderrama Miranda, Chilean rodeo rider.

.- Leandro Guzmán, Dominican activist and founder of the June 14 Movement.

