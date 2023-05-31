why is it celebrated today, May 31

1987 – WORLD DAY WITHOUT TOBACCO. is celebrated on World No Tobacco Dayinstituted in 1987 by the General Assembly of the World Health Organization (WHO) to raise public awareness about the lethal effects of smoking.

As reported by the WHO, the day was instituted to “draw global attention to the tobacco epidemic and its lethal effects.” They added that the celebration of this day is an opportunity to highlight specific messages related to tobacco control and encourage compliance with the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.

The harmful effects that tobacco companies have on the environment are enormous and growing, needlessly exacerbating the scarcity of resources and the fragility of ecosystems.

It is 2023, the motto of the date is “Let’s grow food, not tobacco”. According to the UN, it seeks to “encourage governments to end subsidies for tobacco cultivation and use the resources saved to help farmers switch to more sustainable crops that improve food security and nutrition.”

More ephemeris

1930 – CLINT EASTWOOD. The actor and film director Clint Eastwood, winner of five Oscars, was born in the city of San Francisco (California, USA). He worked on 78 movies, either as an actor, director, or producer.

1933 – CABILDO DE BS. TO THE. The Cabildo de Buenos Aires is declared a “National Historic Monument” through a law promoted by the press and civil associations to prevent the demolition proposed by the then mayor of Buenos Aires, José Guerrico. In 1889, three arches in the northern area of ​​the Cabildo had been demolished to make way for Avenida de Mayo.

The Cabildo of Buenos Aires (DyN/Archive).

1935 – BANCO CENTRAL. The Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA) begins to function as a result of the Banking Law of March 28, 1935, which allowed the gathering of different monetary functions in a single governing body of the financial system. The lawyer and diplomat Ernesto Bosch was the first president of the BCRA.

The Central Bank takes advantage of the stocks and buys reserves

1948 – JOHN BONHAM. British drummer John Henry “Bonzo” Bonham, a member of the legendary band Led Zeppelin and considered one of the most influential musicians in rock history, is born in the town of Redditch (England, United Kingdom).

Archive

1962 – ADOLF EICHMANN. The former Nazi leader Adolf Eichmann is executed by hanging in the prison of the Israeli city of Ramla, after being tried in Jerusalem by a court that sentenced him to the death penalty for his responsibility in the extermination of millions of Jews and detainees in concentration camps during World War II.

Adolf Eichmann

1970 – ANCASH EARTHQUAKE. An earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Moment Magnitude scale shakes the Peruvian department of Ancash and neighboring areas in the north of the country, followed by a flood that buried the city of Santo Domingo de Yungay. The quake caused at least 75,000 deaths and some 200,000 injuries and was the most destructive in Peru’s history.

1998 – SEBASTIAN BATTAGLIA. The midfielder Sebastián Battaglia makes his debut in Boca Juniors, the player with the most titles won with the xeneize team with a total of 17. It was in the game that the Boquenses thrashed Gimnasia and Tiro de Salta 4-0 at the La Bombonera stadium.

Sebastian Battaglia. (Mouth Press)

2000 – TITO PUENTE. At the age of 77, Puerto Rican percussionist Ernesto Antonio Puente, considered one of the best in the world and a member of the most popular salsa groups, dies in New York City. He recorded 198 records.

Google honors Tito Puente with its Doodle

2005 – DEEP THROAT. Former FBI agent Mark Felt reveals to have been a “deep throat”, the source who gave key information to The Washington Post for the investigation of the Watergate case, the spying scandal on the Democratic Party that led to the resignation of Republican Richard NIxon as president from United States.

Mark Felt was the second authority in charge at the FBI.

Other ephemeris

1793.- The extremists of the Convention declare the Girondins or moderates outlawed, thus beginning the period of the “Terror” of the French Revolution.

1820.- Suppression of the Inquisition in Mexico.

1878.- The German armored frigate “Grosser-Kurfurst” sank when colliding with the Konig Wilhelm on the English coast and 269 of its crew perished.

1888.- Brazil declares slavery extinct in the Empire.

1891.- Construction of the Trans-Siberian railway begins near Vladivostok, an act that included the participation of the future Tsar Nicholas II.

1906.- Wedding in Madrid of King Alfonso XIII with Princess Victoria Eugenia of Battenberg. The anarchist Mateo Morral threw a bomb at the passage of the royal entourage on Calle Mayor, which missed the king and queen but caused the death of 30 people.

1911.- Launching of the Titanic at the Harland and Wolff shipyards on Queen’s Island (Belfast).

1935.- An earthquake destroys the Pakistani city of Quetta and causes the death of more than 56,000 people.

1961.- The Union of South Africa proclaims itself as the Republic of South Africa and leaves the Commonwealth.

1962.- Former SS Colonel Adolfo Eichman, kidnapped in Argentina by Israeli agents, is executed in Tel Aviv for crimes against Jews.

1966.- Buddhist monks are burned in Saigon as a protest against the military regime of South Vietnam.

1974.- Resolution 350 of the UN Security Council is approved by which Syria and Israel agree to withdraw their forces from the Golan Heights.

1991.- The Estoril Agreements are signed in Portugal to put an end to 16 years of civil war in Angola, which were not fulfilled afterwards.

1994.- The Croatian Kresimir Zubak is proclaimed the first president of the recently created Muslim-Croat Federation in Bosnia.

1999.- The Uruguayan poet Mario Benedetti wins the VIII Queen Sofia Prize for Ibero-American Poetry.

2003.- The Air France company puts an end to 27 years of commercial exploitation of its five “Concorde” supersonic planes with its last flight between New York and Paris.

2010.- Israel causes 10 deaths and 30 injuries when attacking the “Freedom Fleet” in international waters, made up of six ships with humanitarian aid for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

2017.- 90 people die in an attack in Kabul (Afghanistan) with a truck loaded with explosives.

2021.- China allows having a third child after the birth rate has dropped for the fourth consecutive year.

BIRTHS

1948.- Enrique Lynch, Spanish philosopher and writer born in Argentina.

1949.- Tom Berenger, American actor.

1965.- Brooke Shields, American actress.

1963.- Viktor Orban, Hungarian politician.

1976.- Colin Farrell, Irish actor.

DEATHS

1594.- Jacobo Robusti, “Tintoretto”, Venetian painter.

1809.- Joseph Haydn, Austrian composer.

1983.- Jack Dempsey, the “hammer of the ring”, American boxer.

2016.- Mohamad Abdelaziz, historic Saharawi president.

2017.- Jiri Belohlavek, Czech musician.

2020.- Christo Vladimirov Javacheff, known as Christo, Bulgarian conceptual artist.

Source: own and agencies.