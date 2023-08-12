Home » Why is it so popular in Germany?
Entertainment

Why is it so popular in Germany?

by admin
Why is it so popular in Germany?

The shelves in supermarkets fill up every year with new plant-based alternatives to milk, cheese and the like. But this is not the case across Europe.

In Germany, the market for plant-based milk alternatives has been booming for several years. Oat, almond or rice milk are good alternatives to cow’s milk for many consumers.

According to the agricultural news portal “Agrarheute”, most new plant-based milk products come onto the market in Germany. In terms of sales, Germany is also in first place in a comparison within Europe.

Why do Germans like to drink oat milk so much?

But why is it like that? Researchers at the University of Hohenheim have investigated this question. They surveyed over 3,000 consumers from Denmark, Germany, France, Italy, Poland and Spain about their attitude towards buying milk substitutes.

The survey showed that the Germans seem to attach great importance to animal welfare. Because that, together with aspects such as health and the environment, plays a major role in the decision to buy plant-based milk alternatives.

According to “Agrarheute”, this decision is also determined by cultural and social norms. In Germany, this influence is not as great as in the other countries examined.

In southern Europe, milk substitutes are not an option

In the Mediterranean countries and Poland, the substitute products were apparently not well received. According to the survey by the scientists from Baden-Württemberg, people in Spain, France and Italy have concerns about the taste and texture of cheese, milk and yoghurt alternatives.

In Poland, milk substitutes are even less popular. On the one hand, there is a consensus that cow’s milk is very healthy. On the other hand, the alternatives are often too sweet or too greasy for the Poles.

See also  [Great Beauty of Guangdong]Enjoy the charm of Cantonese opera in Shunde Foshan Shunde: Come to an immersive Cantonese opera parade

Another aspect is the price: If the products are too expensive for consumers, the willingness to buy them decreases accordingly.

You may also like

Silenced No More: Taiwan’s #MeToo Movement Sheds Light...

Prince Harry, Princess Kate and Co.: in love,...

Separated from twin brother: Denmark’s Princess Josephine changes...

Mai Confirms Divorce from Formosa Plastics Group Heir,...

Lebach: retired rockers reunited after 50 years Regional

Santiano drop anchor in Berlin

Venom 3 Release Date: Cast, Storyline & Future...

Handmade: How manual activities benefit mental health

Nildo José creates a cozy, no-frills refuge on...

Decortiles – Elegance at the table

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy