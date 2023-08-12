Why is it so popular in Germany?

The shelves in supermarkets fill up every year with new plant-based alternatives to milk, cheese and the like. But this is not the case across Europe.

In Germany, the market for plant-based milk alternatives has been booming for several years. Oat, almond or rice milk are good alternatives to cow’s milk for many consumers.

According to the agricultural news portal “Agrarheute”, most new plant-based milk products come onto the market in Germany. In terms of sales, Germany is also in first place in a comparison within Europe.

Why do Germans like to drink oat milk so much?

But why is it like that? Researchers at the University of Hohenheim have investigated this question. They surveyed over 3,000 consumers from Denmark, Germany, France, Italy, Poland and Spain about their attitude towards buying milk substitutes.

The survey showed that the Germans seem to attach great importance to animal welfare. Because that, together with aspects such as health and the environment, plays a major role in the decision to buy plant-based milk alternatives.

According to “Agrarheute”, this decision is also determined by cultural and social norms. In Germany, this influence is not as great as in the other countries examined.

In southern Europe, milk substitutes are not an option

In the Mediterranean countries and Poland, the substitute products were apparently not well received. According to the survey by the scientists from Baden-Württemberg, people in Spain, France and Italy have concerns about the taste and texture of cheese, milk and yoghurt alternatives.

In Poland, milk substitutes are even less popular. On the one hand, there is a consensus that cow’s milk is very healthy. On the other hand, the alternatives are often too sweet or too greasy for the Poles.

Another aspect is the price: If the products are too expensive for consumers, the willingness to buy them decreases accordingly.

