First of all I want to start with good news. Every year the interest in sustainable clothing, eco-conscious brands and responsible shopping grows. Or at least that’s what I feel around me. A little over five years ago I made the switch to sustainable fashion myself. Since then I have been confronted with one specific reflection every month. Yes, also in 2023. It reads: “Sustainable fashion is expensive. I can’t afford that.” And let it be just that misconception, which I would like to clear up. It is, after all, an oversimplified, premature conclusion. This blog article explains!

Of course it doesn’t help that the word duration literally hidden in sustainability. It also doesn’t help when you see prices of € 105 for jeans, € 45 for a t-shirt and € 275 for a jacket without knowledge. Don’t get me wrong: I don’t find those amounts cheap either, but there is a ridiculously logical explanation for that. The main reason why fair clothing is perceived as expensive by the average consumer? The bottom prices of fast fashion chains are taken as a reference.

In principle, we cannot blame the consumer for that. That he takes his purchases from H&M, Zara, Primark, Bershka, Uniqlo, Vero Moda and local boutiques as a reference. But we can explain to him that it is precisely those chains that have been making clothing a disposable product for decades. Because when you and I don’t have to pay the fair price ourselves in the store, there are unfortunately others who pay for this: the environment, the farmers and the textile workers.

At sustainable clothing brands and shops, such as Comrades in Supergoods, you pay the fair price yourself. In contrast to the fast fashion giants, these entrepreneurs do provide good working conditions and fair wages. If you add up all these factors, it suddenly becomes incomprehensible that a top can be sold for €7.50 today, isn’t it?

Two logical reasons for the higher clothing prices

Labor costs are higher because sustainable brands pay everyone in the chain fairly. In contrast to the fast fashion brands, because in their business model the clothing must of course be produced as quickly and as cheaply as possible. To be able to respond instantly to the needs of the consumer (which they created themselves, ed.), because this is simply the fastest way to more turnover. Unfortunately, the workers are the direct victims of this: from severely underpaid to working in unsafe working conditions, from hours of overtime to child labour. Not to mention the first step in the chain – the cotton farmers. Material costs are also generally higher. That’s because environmentally conscious clothing is not made from traditional cotton, polyester and viscose. Responsible brands consciously choose substances that have a low(er) impact on people, animals and the environment. Unfortunately, they are all more expensive to purchase and you can feel that in the price of your clothing. Just think of fabrics such as organic cotton, tencel, linen, recycled cotton or polyester.

Want to make responsible choices yourself in the future?

The first step to a more responsible wardrobe is to cherish the clothes you already own. In this blog you will enjoy dozens of practical tips to extend the life of your garments. When you want to make a new purchase, the biggest pitfall is of course the shops themselves. In the well-known shopping streets you will mainly find shops that represent the fast fashion model. Nevertheless, in 2023 there are many sustainable alternatives. Via modeplatform COSH! you can find out which responsible stores are available in your area with just a few clicks. Or the city where you go shopping.

