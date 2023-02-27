“Inevitable,” was the word Virgil Abloh used to describe London-based streetwear label Corteiz in Sneeze Magazine’s 50th issue, the last interview he gave before his death. Far from being a mere celebrity endorsement, this is more of a definitive statement of things to come.

If you’re from the UK, you’ve probably felt the sense of inevitability surrounding Corteiz’s meteoric rise in just a few years, and it would be reckless to attribute it to a nod to well-known cultural ICONs in general terms, and this level of success comes from the brand after all. itself.

Since 2018, every drop of Corteiz has set off a buying frenzy. From a bedroom idea in 2017 to a streetwear label embraced by a younger audience in 2023, Corteiz’s journey has been breathtaking. Whether you hate or love Corteiz, its rise and that of its founder, Clint, cannot be ignored.

So how did Corteiz become one of the UK’s most influential streetwear brands? And how is it so powerful that it can dominate the joint project with Nike in its own way?

Founder Clint’s extremely professional work ethic is fundamental to Corteiz’s success. Ellis Gilbert, the founder of the brand Soho Yacht Club, used to be a full-time employee of Corteiz. He simply summed it up as “unparalleled work efficiency”. A former music A&R, Clint worked with a group of London-based creatives known as ‘Apex’, and his deep understanding of British culture and blend of self-awareness and confidence proved to be a prerequisite for the label’s meteoric rise.

Corteiz’s initial launch flopped with sales of 16 hoodies, but in the two years that Clint has run the brand, Corteiz’s social media presence has grown exponentially, growing his Instagram account from 50 followers to 50 in just 18 months. 10,000 people.

The brand also has a close-knit team, with manager Kayode, Motherlan skater and artist Ola Olu Slawn, brand director and photographer Walid Labri, Javel Berlin, and close associates like producer Kwollem and director Gabriel Moses all in London’s youth culture scene Layers have their own influence, which undoubtedly strengthens the public’s perception of brand tonality.

In addition to the diverse and tacit team, Corteiz’s unique brand declaration is also the basis for its rise. Corteiz quickly established itself on the streets of London with a line of hoodies and T-shirts emblazoned with the Alcatraz logo and the brash “rulestheworld” slogan.

This wasn’t just another brand that only “stamped” Gildan T-shirts and screen-printed hoodies, from the start Corteiz presented an adaptable, self-affirming premise by encouraging consumers to Break free from the “spiritual prison” that suppresses their true selves (the brand concretizes it as an image of Alcatraz), and engrave “loyalty to oneself” in the brand’s genes.

Clint has always refused to accept outside investment, allowing Corteiz to maintain a high degree of independence, and even often refuses interviews with mainstream media. With no sponsored content, no targeted advertising, and no co-promotion with KOLs or celebrities, this kind of solo growth is rare in today’s world dominated by social media, and Corteiz has risen in this way and built their relationship with An organic and close relationship among followers, fostering a sense of community has always been a top priority for Corteiz.

Authenticity is at the core of the Corteiz brand ethos. Starting with staying authentic and humble, Corteiz embodies and amplifies this sentiment while continuing to grow through thoughtful and consistent marketing campaigns. Time and time again, the same marketing strategies make the brand more than average More innovative ways for streetwear brands to break out.

Each of Corteiz’s Drops is a massive hype campaign, often held on a password-protected site where selected individuals gain access via a password that is only revealed minutes before the Drop begins. Despite the obvious intent of this limited-buy model, each Drop sold out within minutes, a testament to the loyalty and engagement of the brand’s community.

Occasionally, there are unexpected Giveaways in each Drop, such as a £50 note hidden in a sock or a prize for consumers who can quickly complete the design with Photoshop. Clint also frequently slams secondary market resellers like StockX and Depop in his Instagram Story, claiming that all Corteiz products on the resale platform are fake.

Unlike Supreme, where fans line up in front of the store, Corteiz also follows the online sales model offline. The location of the limited-edition items is only announced through social media on the release date. Once released, tens of thousands people will flock to it. This approach has also been used outside the UK, where fans hit the streets of Paris or Lagos during fashion week in an attempt to get a rare Corteiz piece for free or at a fraction of the price.

One of Corteiz’s biggest recent drops was to give fans the chance to snag a pair of the brand’s signature black cargo pants for 99p, and the drop, inspired by a UK market stall, was captured on camera by team member Labri, Translated into a viral marketing campaign presented through a subjective lens. Some ignorant bystanders even tweeted to the Metropolitan Police and the BBC that the scene was unbelievable.

In another event called “Da Great Bolo Exchange”, the brand asked consumers to replace Corteiz’s 50-piece “BOLO” down jacket with a down jacket from The North Face, Stüssy, Moncler, Supreme and other brands. Then donated the jacket worth 16,000 pounds to charity, and the brand community and social media were once again detonated.

As time went on, Corteiz moved beyond basic T-shirts, breeches and hoodies, and Clint made an all-leather Avirex-inspired jacket, in a time when everyone wondered if it was a collaboration between the two. When co-branding, Clint claimed on social media: “Avirex is too late for our co-branding cooperation.”

More recently, Clint seems to be targeting the luxury market, posting on social media that he tossed the Goyard card holder in the trash after launching the Corteiz card holder. In the world of Corteiz, everyone is not worth mentioning, and correspondingly, everyone can get Corteiz products.

It is this “Us Versus Everyone” attitude that makes us look forward to the upcoming joint project between Corteiz and Nike. Nike’s collaborations are undeniably still the holy grail for sneakerheads, but the sneaker giant has confirmed that the level of authority and creative leadership they’ve given to Corteiz in both marketing and design is unprecedented.

A partnership with one of the biggest sportswear brands in the world isn’t really “no affiliation,” and while Clint is a maverick, he also recognizes the importance of partnering with Nike. As Clint revealed when announcing his upcoming Nike Air Max 95 collaboration, Nike is his ultimate collaboration with the brand, a goal he set himself at age 17.

Ironically, Nike sued Clint in 2021 for the Corteiz being too similar in name to its iconic shoe, the Cortez, a lawsuit that ended with the court ordering Corteiz to pay Nike £1,850. Obviously, past grievances have not hindered the smooth progress of this cooperation between the two parties.

In the first released intelligence map, we were able to preview this pair of shoes that will be launched in March in advance. Whether it is the “C” logo on the toe cap or the “Alcatraz” pattern on the tongue, these are Nike’s shoes. Difficult-to-sign details in past cooperation terms. It can be confirmed that Nike needs this cooperation more than Corteiz. Corteiz’s status and voice in the next generation of youth cultural circles is necessary for Nike to build brand recognition and differentiation again, even if it is to lower its profile.

So what’s next for Clint and Corteiz? It’s not hard to see them continuing to change the streetwear landscape, and we wouldn’t be too surprised to be the next brand to rival Supreme or Palace. Clint recently said on social media, “The past five years have taught me a lot, and the next five years are the time for me to apply what I have learned. I haven’t done anything yet.”