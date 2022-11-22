The curriculum of any college or university includes the works of Shakespeare. Some students need help understanding the importance of learning his creations, but some like reading his plays and even re-reading them several times. In addition to Hamlet, students want to read another well-known work by Shakespeare, the tragedy of Macbeth. This play has captivated many people and literary critics around the world. But why is it so popular?

Why do students love Macbeth?

This play is famous among today’s students. Its plot can be projected on the ambitions of today’s youth. It examines the idea of ​​corruption and how it can adversely affect ambition. And this is important for modern society. After all, nowadays, many corrupt leaders are kind dictators who do not listen to other people. Also, Macbeth plays an essential role in gender stereotypes. In this book, a woman plays the central part.

Macbeth ambitions

The main idea of ​​the play is that Shakespeare tried to show that one should not succumb to temptation and do bad things for the sake of power. Also, modern youth like to read this play. It reveals a situation when a person thinks everything is terrible in his life and there is no way out. Instead, Shakespeare proves that no matter how difficult the situation is. The play teaches today’s youth to trust themselves and defend their interests.

A critical role is played by the main character’s ambitions, which either help him or spoil everything throughout the book. Students are often asked to write an essay on Macbeth ambition. It is one of the creative ways to teach Macbeth. But only some students have the appropriate writing skills to cope well with this task, even if he has read and understood the play well. But nowadays, it is not a problem. Each student can research and find a macbeth ambition essay to help him cope with the upcoming task. Such essay examples can not only help you get a high score but also help you better understand the moral of the play. Introducing Macbeth to high school students is a highly responsible task. After all, all teachers want students to read the work, understand what it is about, and learn some lessons from the book.

What is the play about?

Shakespeare created his short tragedy “Macbeth” in 1606. Its plot is borrowed from “History of Britain.” In this tragedy, the author raises the issue of the harmful influence of one-person power, especially the power struggle.

In “Macbeth,” the usurpation of the throne is depicted, and the usurper opens the way for actions that harm him. Eternal fear forces Macbeth to commit more and more new crimes. He has come so far that he cannot stop. Finally, the whole people, and even nature, rise against him.

The image of Macbeth

The image of Macbeth is critical in the tragedy, before which all others fade. In the tragedy, Shakespeare completely characterizes an individualist as a person who consciously and invariably puts what expresses his interests above the interests of the people around him. Individualism entails the emergence of the opposite theme of the interests of society in general. Duncan’s murder causes a struggle in Macbeth’s soul between two opposing views of man: the one according to which man is an individualist who primarily protects his interests and the one in which man is primarily a member of society, obliged to serve the interests of his compatriots.

Shakespeare realizes that man is part of the universe. Macbeth, killing Duncan, acts according to a particular view of man. It is emphasized that he commits this crime, obeying a sense of duty as if he does it not only because of the crown but of the complete conviction that he is obliged to follow his desires.

Composition techniques

The tragedy “Macbeth” composition differs sharply from previous tragedies: it is given a short, concentrated exposition and an extended ending. It shows that Macbeth does not make a tragic mistake immediately but only after breaking the harmony between himself and the world. Macbeth has a protagonist and an antagonist, and he becomes the second in the course of the tragedy.

Fantastic creatures

Shakespeare introduces the fantastic images of Banquo’s ghost and witches into the tragedy. The supernatural plays a significant plot and compositional role. It becomes a technique that allows us to imagine the inner person as a great metaphor. Witches reflect the combination of the terrible and the beautiful in Macbeth and appear as personifications of fate and inevitability in the tragedy.

Conclusion

So, even though Shakespeare’s play Macbeth was written long ago, it remains relevant even in the modern world. Shakespeare wrote about the problems of that time, but all the morals presented in the play can be interpreted for today. Because of this, modern students are delighted to read the play and find answers to many vital questions.

