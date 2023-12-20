why it is celebrated every December 20

2023 – HUMAN SOLIDARITY. Since 2006, the International Day of Human Solidarity has been celebrated, established by the United Nations (UN) to promote its “fundamental value for relations between peoples to promote peace, human rights and economic and social development.”

According to the UN, the International Day of Human Solidarity is:

A day to celebrate our unity in diversity;A day to remind governments to respect their commitments to international agreements;A day to raise public awareness about the importance of solidarity;A day to encourage debate on ways to promote solidarity for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, among others, the objective of ending poverty; A day to act and seek new initiatives for the eradication of poverty.

More anniversaries

1930 – PIPO MANCERA. Radio and television host José Nicolás “Pipo” Mancera, pioneer in the “omnibus” format of general interest programs in Argentina, was born in the city of Buenos Aires. He was nicknamed “Mr. Television” thanks to the popular program Sábados Circulares, which aired between 1962 and 1974.

José Nicolás “Pipo” Mancera.

Juan Domingo Perón.

1947 – PETER CRISS. American musician and composer Peter Criss, drummer and founder of the hard rock band Kiss, was born in the New York district of Brooklyn. His stage name is Catman.

1948 – ALAN PARSONS. The sound engineer, musician, composer and record producer Alan Parsons was born in London, who participated in the publishing of significant albums in the history of music, such as Abbey Road and Let it Be, by The Beatles, or The Dark Side of the Moon by Pink Floyd.

1977 – AZUCENA VILLAFLOR. Bodies begin to appear on the beaches of the Buenos Aires resorts of Santa Teresita and Mar del Tuyú due to the “flights of death” of the last dictatorship, among them that of Azucena Villaflor, co-founder of Madres de la Plaza de Mayo. Villaflor, whose remains were identified in 2005, had been kidnapped and tortured in the illegal detention center of the Navy’s Higher School of Mechanics.

Azucena Villaflor, co-founder of Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo. She was kidnapped in 1977 and tortured in the illegal detention center of the Navy’s Higher School of Mechanics. (D&N / File)

1992 – BOCA JUNIORS. After eleven years of drought, Boca Juniors wins the 1992 Apertura Tournament by drawing 1-1 with San Martín de Tucumán in La Bombonera. Ricardo Solbes silenced the stadium when he scored the Tucumán goal, until Claudio Benetti equalized the score for the Boca team, which was led by the Uruguayan Washington Tabarez.

1994 – TEQUILA EFFECT. Given the lack of reserves to meet payments to creditors, the president of Mexico, Ernesto Zedillo, devalues ​​the Mexican peso, among other measures that unleash a crisis that is transferred to the international level under the name of “Tequila Effect.”

Ernesto Zedillo, former president of Mexico. (AP/John Klicker/File)

2001 – WOMEN’S BRIDGE. In the Puerto Madero neighborhood, the Women’s Bridge is inaugurated, 170 meters long and 6.20 meters wide on one of the docks of the old port terminal of the city of Buenos Aires. The bridge was designed by the Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava Valls and represents the image of a couple dancing tango.

The Women’s Bridge in Puerto Madero illuminated in commemoration of 10 years of equal marriage.

2001 – FERNANDO DE LA RÚA. President Fernando De la Rúa resigns from office one day after declaring a state of siege in the midst of a severe social crisis and protests that are repressed and cause 39 deaths and dozens of injuries.

Fernando de la Rúa. (Dyn/File)

Other anniversaries

1592.- Decree of Philip II declaring Havana a city.

1803.- France hands Louisiana over to the United States.

1827.- The first federal law for the expulsion of Spaniards from Mexico is promulgated.

1860.- The South Carolina Assembly declares its union with the United States dissolved.

1903.- The ceremony of blessing the flag of the new Republic of Panama takes place.

1917.- The Polish Felix Dzerinsky founded the Cheka, the Russian Extraordinary Commission, the predecessor of the KGB secret service.

1943.- Coup d’état in Bolivia, provoked by the nationalist party of Víctor Paz Estenssoro. Commander Gualberto Villarroel is proclaimed provisional president.

1946.- Ho Chi Minh flees Hanoi after calling for insurrection against French colonial troops in Vietnam.

.- The film “It’s a Wonderful Life” by Frank Cappa and starring James Stewart and Donna Reed is released. One of the 100 best films in history, which failed at the Oscars and at the box office.

1949.- The ballet “Beauty and the Beast” premieres in London, with choreography by John Cranko and music by Maurice Ravel, and the stellar performance of the dancers Patricia Miller and David Poole.

1957.- Europa Press (EP), the first private news agency in Spain, is born.

1962.- Juan Bosch, candidate of the Revolutionary Party, wins the presidential elections in the Dominican Republic.

1967.- The film “The Graduate” is released, starring Dustin Hoffman and Anne Bancroft.

1971.- A group of French doctors create the NGO Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in Paris.

1983.- Yasser Arafat and 4,000 loyal Palestinians leave Tripoli (Lebanon) under the protection of the UN.

.- The Constitution of El Salvador comes into force, approved five days earlier by the Constituent Assembly after nine months of debate.

1988.- Representatives of 49 countries sign the UN convention against drug trafficking in Vienna.

1989.- American troops invade Panama to overthrow General Manuel Antonio Noriega.

1999.- China receives the sovereignty of Macau from Portugal after 443 years of Portuguese colonial rule.

2002.- John Paul II promulgates the decrees that recognize heroic virtues and a miracle through the intercession of Mother Teresa of Calcutta, as well as the one that proclaims the Spanish nun Sister Angela de la Cruz a saint.

.- The presidents of Brazil, Peru and Bolivia inaugurate the first section of the transoceanic highway that will link the Atlantic and Pacific coasts.

2004.- The Police arrest Juan Carlos Ruiz Trujillo in Antioquía (Colombia), one of the major players involved in money laundering from drug trafficking.

2008.- The Government of Bolivia proclaims the end of illiteracy in the Andean country. It is the third country in Latin America, after Cuba and Venezuela.

2010.- Cuba eliminates the 10 percent tax on remittances in dollars from abroad.

2012.- The Bolivian president, Evo Morales, pardons 1,900 inmates after a week of protests and riots in the country’s prisons.

2014.- First day of the unilateral ceasefire decreed by the Colombian FARC guerrilla.

2017.- The National Constituent Assembly of Venezuela abolishes the Metropolitan Mayor’s Office of Caracas.

.- The US Congress definitively approves Trump’s tax reform, which entails the largest tax cut since 1986.

2018.- The Supreme Court sets compensation for the oil spill in the sinking of the “Prestige” at more than 1.5 billion euros.

2019.- The British Parliament approves leaving the EU on January 31.

BIRTH

1875. – Domingo Martinez Lujan, Peruvian poet.

1916.- Gonzalo Rojas, Chilean poet.

1922.- George Roy Hill, American film director.

1935.- Valerio Lazarov, Spanish television producer of Romanian origin.

1947.- Gigliola Cinquetti, Italian singer.

DEATHS

1911.- Joan Maragall, Spanish poet.

1924.- Ricardo Bellver, Spanish sculptor.

1968.- John Steinbeck, American novelist.

1982.- Arthur Rubinstein, Polish pianist.

1996.- Carl Sagan, American astronomer and scientific communicator.

2016.- Michele Morgan, French actress

Source: own and agencies.

