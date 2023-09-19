why it is celebrated today, September 19

2023 – CHAMAMÉ DAY. National Chamamé Day is celebrated in commemoration of the date in 1974 on which the musician and folklorist Mario del Tránsito Cocomarola, one of the greatest references of that musical genre, died.

Mario del Tránsito Cocomarola was born on August 15, 1918 in a place called “El albardón” in San Cosme, in the province of Corrientes}. With an extensive career, the musician recorded 200 songs in the Argentine Society of Authors and Composers (Sadaic) and was the composer of the great classics of the genre such as “Kilómetro 11”, considered the anthem of chamamé.

“As part of a generation of great musicians, he managed to ensure that the sounds of his region were heard throughout the country,” explains the Ministry of Culture of the Nation.

In December 2020, chamamé was declared Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), after a vote held in Paris.

At that time, chamamé competed with 39 cultural expressions from other countries: reggae from Jamaica; the Mwinoghe, the joy dance of Malawi; the Cuban parrandas and the Spanish drums.

Finally, chamamé became the third Argentine cultural asset declared a world heritage site, after tango and fileteado porteño.

World Talk Like a Pirate Day

World Talk Like a Pirate Day is celebrated, a date that was born in 1995 in the United States during a racquetball game between two friends.

At that time, one of them got injured and reacted by shouting “Arrrr.” That funny moment lit the light bulb for both of them to establish what would later become World Talk Like a Pirate Day.

Jack Sparrow

More anniversaries

1692 – GILES COREY. After suffering torture for two days to make him confess demonic pacts, farmer Giles Corey dies accused of witchcraft along with a group of women in the famous trial held in the town of Salem (Massachusetts) in the early years of the colonization of the United States. .

1893 – WOMEN’S SUFFRAGE. The British colonial government of New Zealand sanctions the electoral law by which women were recognized the right to vote for the first time in human history. It was the first achievement of the suffragette groups that had been demanding women’s right to vote for almost half a century in the United States, Europe and their regions of influence.

1911 – WILLIAM GOLDING. The British novelist and poet William Golding, Nobel Prize winner in Literature in 1983 and popularly known for his work “Lord of the Flies,” was born in the English town of Newquay.

William Golding. (Web)

1928 – ADAM WEST. The American actor Adam West (William West Anderson) was born in the city of Walla Walla (Washington, USA), who achieved great popularity in the 60s for playing Batman in the eponymous television series made into a film. West acted in 21 films, including the first in the Batman saga.

Adam West, the legendary Batman of the 60s, died

1963 – JARVIS COCKER. British actor and musician Jarvis Cocker, leader of the band Pulp and figure of Britpop, a subgenre of alternative rock that emerged in the United Kingdom in the early 1990s, was born in the English city of Sheffield.

1968 – JOHN W. COOKE. The lawyer and politician John William Cooke, who was appointed representative of the National Justicialist Movement by General Juan Domingo Perón after having been overthrown in his second presidential term by the civic-military coup, dies in Buenos Aires at the age of 48. 1955.

John William Cooke. (Infobae)

1983 – ANGEL LABRUNA. At the age of 64, former soccer player and coach Ángel Amadeo Labruna, top scorer in Argentine soccer along with Paraguayan striker Arsenio Erico and idol of River Plate, where he played for the “La Maquina” team and scored 317 goals, dies in Buenos Aires. in 515 games. With 16 goals, he is the top scorer in the history of the classic with Boca Juniors.

Angel Amadeo Labruna

2006 – MIGUEL ETCHECOLATZ. Former commissioner Miguel Etchecolatz is sentenced to life imprisonment for multiple crimes against humanity committed by the Investigation Directorate of the Buenos Aires Police, during the last civil-military dictatorship.

Former commissioner and convicted genocide Miguel Etchecolatz. (Archive)

2017 – MEXICO EARTHQUAKE. A 7.1 magnitude earthquake currently causes 350 deaths in Puebla and towns of Axochiapan, in the Mexican state of Morelos, when a rescue drill was being carried out for the earthquake that devastated the state of Mexico on the same day in 1985. Michoacan.

The Puebla earthquake of 2017. (National Geographic)

Other anniversaries

1580.- Release of Miguel de Cervantes from his captivity in Algiers.

1783.- The Montgolfier brothers carry out the first flight experience of a hot air balloon, manned by animals, in Versailles and before King Louis XVI, after a first demonstration on June 4.

1821.- The Spanish garrison of El Callao surrenders to the Peruvian patriots.

1881.- Assassination of US President James A. Garfield. A disturbed man shoots him in the back. Second assassination of a US president in a violent manner after Abraham Lincoln.

1891.- The Chilean president, José Manuel Balmaceda, commits suicide by shooting himself in the temple when he was taking refuge in the Argentine legation in Santiago, after the defeat of his troops in the battles of Concón and Placilla.

1895.- The Spanish cruise ship “Sánchez Barcáiztegui”, which was participating in an operation against Cuban independentists, sinks at the entrance to the port of Havana when it collided with the merchant ship “Conde de Montera”.

1944.- Finland signs an armistice with the USSR, by which it undertakes to withdraw its troops to the 1940 border between the two.

1955.- General Juan Domingo Perón presents his formal resignation from the Presidency of Argentina three days after the coup d’état, known as the “Liberating Revolution.”

1957.- The United States carries out its first underground nuclear explosion in a tunnel in Nevada. Known as Rainier and with a power of 1.7 kilotons.

1960.- Chubby Checker takes his “The Twist” to number 1 on the US Billboard chart.

1972.- The letter-bomb is used for the first time. The victim was an official at the Israeli Embassy in London.

1976.- A centrist, liberal and moderate coalition defeats Olof Palme’s Swedish Social Democratic Party for the first time since 1932.

1981.- The American duo Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel perform in New York’s Central Park before half a million spectators.

1982.- Half a thousand people are buried in the Salvadoran neighborhood of Monte Bello due to an avalanche of water and mud from the San Salvador volcano (El Salvador), caused by heavy rains the previous week.

1985.- An earthquake of magnitude 8.1 on the Richter scale causes 10,000 deaths in Mexico City, others put the death toll up to 45,000. Destroys a third of the buildings in the city center.

1988.- Israel, tenth country to launch an artificial satellite into orbit, the “Ofek (Horizon) 1”, of an experimental nature.

1989.- The 170 occupants of a French DC-10 traveling on the Brazaville (Chad) and Paris route die when a bomb explodes while flying over the Ténéré desert (Niger). The action is attributed to the Libyan secret services.

1991.- The Argentine Government of Carlos Menem announces its withdrawal from the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

1994.- Six thousand American soldiers occupy Haiti to restore the Presidency of Jean-Bertrand Aristide.

2002.- Arnoldo Alemán, president of Nicaragua until January of that year, is dismissed as president of the National Assembly when he is accused of corruption.

2002.- The Israeli army enters Ramallah and isolates Yasser Arafat’s Palestinian headquarters.

2004.- Chinese President Jiang Zemin retires “for health reasons” and hands over control of the Armed Forces to Hu Jintao.

2005.- The president of Costa Rica, Abel Pacheco, sanctions the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with 12 countries of the Caribbean Community (Caricom).

2006.- Coup d’état in Thailand led by General Sondhi Boonyaratglin, which overthrows Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

2007.- 2,000 Buddhist monks begin protest marches against the military government of Burma (Myanmar), which are harshly repressed in the following days.

2010.- The BP company’s Macondo well in the Gulf of Mexico, which caused the worst crude oil spill in US history, is officially declared extinguished after being sealed with cement plugs.

2012.- The French satirical weekly “Charlie Hebdo” publishes caricatures of Muhammad and France closes embassies as a precaution.

2014.- The Chinese online sales company Alibaba debuts on Wall Street with the largest IPO in history, raising $25 billion.

2015.- Pope Francis begins a trip in Cuba that later takes him to the United States.

2017.- A 7.1 magnitude earthquake with its epicenter in Raboso (Morelos), shakes central Mexico and leaves at least 369 dead.

2021.- The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupts, on the Canary island of La Palma.

BIRTHS:

1909.- Ferdinand Anton “Ferry” Porsche, Porsche executive and heir to the founder of the automobile company.

1922.- Emil Zatopek, checo athlete.

1941.- Umberto Bossi, Italian politician.

1948.- Jeremy Irons, British actor.

1949.- Gerardo Chijona, Cuban film director.

1965.- Ugur Sahin, Turkish-German researcher and co-founder and CEO of BioNTech, co-developer with Pfizer of a vaccine against covid-19

DEATHS:

1985.- Italo Calvino, Italian writer.

2017.- Giacobbe Lamottra, American boxer best known as “Jake LaMotta” or “Raging Bull”.

2019.- Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, former president of Tunisia.

