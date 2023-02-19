Source title: “Why My Boss Is That Way” ended perfectly with Pei Jiangtong playing the domineering boss

Recently, directed by director Yu Zhonghe, starring Liu Yinjun and Zhang Muxi, and starring Ma Qianqian, Zhao Huanran, Yu Yanlong, Zhang Chen, Wu Weimiao and Gao Kai, the drama "Why is my boss like that" is perfect At the end, in the play, mainland Chinese actors played the domineering Boss Wen, which left a deep impression on everyone. "Why My Boss Is That Way" mainly tells the story of Liu Xilai, the president who suffers from blushing, and finds out that Tian Tian, ​​the little girl who always challenged him, is the only antidote to his blushing, so he looks around at thatched cottage and rolls around like a baby and leaves her behind. Beside them, as the two get along day and night, love quietly grows, the quarrel turns into vinegar, and killing each other turns into love. It can be said that it is a work with a very brilliant plot. Let everyone talk about it, and many netizens have already started watching the show for the second time. As an actor with considerable acting skills, Pei Jiangtong plays Boss Wen in the play, who is heroic and very handsome, and his suit style makes everyone's eyes shine. In the play, Boss Wen played by him started to fight for the rights of the company, but failed in the end Yes, in the middle, he also experienced many things. It is a very representative role, and it has also aroused everyone's deep thinking. What should be done in the workplace is the right choice. Earlier, Pei Jiangtong had excellent performances in many film and television works such as "Please Open Your Eyes at Dawn", "Ice Rain and Fire", "My Neighbor Doesn't Grow Up", "The Way of the Rivers and Lakes" and "Chaos Space", which made everyone feel unsatisfied. Going steadily along the way, I will give back to everyone with excellent characters. Now that 2023 has arrived, we look forward to Pei Jiangtong unlocking more surprises for you in the new year!

