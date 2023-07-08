why next week could be key to the case

The investigation into the disappearance and presumed femicide of Cecilia Strzyzowski in Chaco continues and next week, for various reasons, could be key to the progress of the case that moves the northern province and the rest of the country.

First of all, on Monday it is scheduled that Gloriathe young woman’s mother, hold a meeting with the Special Team of Prosecutorsformed to investigate the fact, for a new test on which there is a lot of secrecy and which could be a significant contribution to the case.

Before, this Sunday, the woman will lead a rally from 4:30 p.m. in the city of Resistencia, demanding Justice and condemning those responsible for the crime. The mobilization will begin at the door of the prosecutor’s office and will advance to the downtown area of ​​the provincial capital.

Femicide of Cecilia Strzyzowski: day by day, how the case will continue in a key week

On the other hand, next Tuesday, the lawyer will arrive in the capital of Chaco Fernando Burlando together with part of his team, to advance with the legal sponsorship of the young woman’s family. The arrival of him could increase, again, media exposure of the case.

On Wednesday, meanwhile, the guarantee judge Hector Sandoval will listen to Emerenciano Seinewhile on Thursday he will do it with his wife, Marcela Acunawho through their lawyers will argue against pretrial detention arranged. The matronimo, together with his son César, the young woman’s husband, continues to be detained. they are too four other defendants for the actall close to the Sena family.

In this context, it is expected that before the weekend, the magistrate confirm preventive detentionor on the contrary, revoke it and order the release of Cecilia’s in-lawsclosely linked with Chaco politics, and especially, with the governor Jorge Capitanich.

In addition, Emerenciano Sena, parallel to the judge’s decision, requested house arrest, because of his problems with advanced diabetes and bleeding polyps. This Friday, a medical board reviewed it and now it must decide what studies should be done, what will also be known next week.

However, much of the attention will be on what they reveal the remains found in the river Tragaderowhose samples will be transferred to the laboratory of Forensic Science of Córdoba this Monday to carry out the DNA comparison study and determine if they correspond to Cecilia or not.

