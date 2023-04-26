Why the “great agreement” did not take place in Cinco Saltos

Three months after the April provincial elections in Río Negro, the residents of Cinco Saltos will choose who will govern the city for the next four years. Unlike other cities, the locality, the alliance Nos Une and Juntos Somos Río Negro presented candidates, so there will be no annexed ballots. In addition to the mayor, councilors and members of the court of accounts will be elected.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



Unlike other cities that this year presented combined ballots, that repeat candidates or include foreign sections, in Cinco Saltos they will vote with a particularity; the provincial ruling party and the alliance Nos Une Río Negro will go on separate ballots.

The current mayor of Cinco Saltos, Liliana Alvarado stated that this decision was made due to the lack of accompaniment from the provincial government during the administration of the current governor Arabela Carreras.

Alvarado stated that “the label Nos Une Río Negro was born from the agreement made between the Justicialista Party, between the Renewal Front and Nuevo Encuentro. Therefore, these are the forces that are going to represent us in this case in the Cinco Saltos municipality contest.”

Alvarado’s decision to run for re-election, with the seal of Nos Une Río Negro, defined that this town is not part of the “great agreement” of Alberto Weretilneck.

“The truth is that when we protested the operation of the local hospital unit in Cinco Saltos, in some way it was worth the fact that Governor Arabela Carreras had politically exiled him and unfortunately we had some response with the intervention of the province, but it was not enough. But in general, that was what happened and that is why we must distinguish the management of the current government of the province of Río Negro with the next mandate of Weretilneck”, explained Alvarado.

“The decision has to do with something that Cinco Saltos lacked during these four years, which was the support of the province of Río Negro. One of the things that was discussed with the governor-elect, Alberto Weretilneck, is to support Cinco Saltos in various policies that we have approached him that he needs not only at the municipal level but also at the provincial level. I believe that the rapprochement through this agreement will allow Cinco Saltos the response that is needed to have a better city ”, he concluded.

This year the electoral process in Río Negro was characterized by the agreements reached between the provincial government with Peronism and radicalism. After the April elections Juntos Somos Río Negro triumphed again and Alberto Weretilneck was elected as governor of Río Negro.

news news–summary news–55-81″>





