Why the Province analyzes repeating the Ofertón promotion every three months

The fourth edition of Ofertón, the e-commerce promotion organized by the provincial government in collaboration with private sector chambers, managed to mobilize sales of 950 million pesos during its three days; from July 3 to 5.

The action generated a peak number of visits to the official site (1.5 million), with access to the offers published by some 850 brands from Cordoba or based in the province that joined as participants. The flow was 119 average sales per brand.

Eduardo Accastello, Minister of Industry, Commerce and Mining of Córdoba –the portfolio that organizes the action–, described Ofertón’s performance as “a success.” In addition to the growth in sales and participating brands, he highlighted other benefits of the action: “Something very important is that most of the sales were generated in Buenos Aires and there were operations in all provinces. This means that Ofertón opened new markets for Cordovan products”.

At the same time, participation in the anniversary implies a boost to their digital channel for many local brands; mechanism that they can continue to develop by accessing other support and mentoring programs that the ministry executes from its Secretary of Commerce.

For all these reasons, Accestello assured that the sectorial chambers have already requested the Province to work so that Ofertón can be repeated every three months.

“We received that request and we have scheduled a meeting to discuss the issue. We have to find a next date, around October or November; that serves and does not collide with any other activity. The when will be a decision of the private sector”, said the minister.

70% women

The categories that were available with products and promotions in Ofertón were: electro and technology; clothing and footwear; sports and fitness; travels and tourism; automotive, babies and children; pets; cosmetics, beauty and accessories; construction tools and articles; food and drinks; entertainment, and various.

The average ticket was around 25,350 pesos, with a sales profile that included 70% women and 30% men. The age of greatest interaction was between 35 and 55 years.

According to what was reported by the Province, the sales ranking by province was made up of Buenos Aires, followed by Mendoza, Córdoba, Santa Fe, Corrientes, Tucumán, Neuquén and Salta.

When interacting with the official website, 85% of users entered from their cell phone, while the rest browsed the offers and made purchases from their PC or other electronic devices.

“50% of the visits were organic searches, in Ofertón search engines, or through the web search bar,” they indicated from the trade portfolio.

The rest were referred by advertising guidelines from information media or direct guidelines to the site.

The companies and businesses that participated in the fair will have two stamps: “Quotas without interest” and “Free Shipping”, which helped to improve their positioning on the platform. 70% of the products purchased received some of these two benefits.

