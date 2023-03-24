A ruthless mogul, patriarch Logan Roy, four ambitious sons, a media empire teetering between the owner’s failing health and some mafia maneuvering they’re trying to hide; a fortune at stake. With these ingredients, Jesse Armstrong made one of the most interesting series in recent years: “Succession.” Mixture of comedy, drama, intrigue and betrayal, which could have come from Shakespeare’s pen if the author had known today’s world. A good one?: this Sunday the fourth season premieres. A bad one?: It will be the last.

But before saying goodbye for good, before the end of the ten episodes, hIt will surely open a new batch of cunning stabbings, of darts shot with poison, of twisted ways of reaching – if that is possible – control of the media conglomerate. It is that the sale of the empire is very close. More than ever.

The third season left the Roys facing a wall that seems insurmountable: rather than leave the company to his children, Roy preferred to sell it to the eccentric tech entrepreneur Lukas Matsson, a fearsome sociopath, played by Alexander Skarsgård.

The patriarch, Logan Roy, his son Rom and the eccentric tech entrepreneur Lukas Matsson.

What this series has, from the beginning, with that music and the images that paint a super-millionaire family, living like princes in New York, is that they are all obnoxious and at the same time have an adorable trait (even one). They all have those unscrupulous, hateful billionaire ways and at the same time, for some reason – which must be the mix between a superlative script and great performances – they all arouse compassion.

a ruthless family

Although not very well known, the actors in “Succession” -beginning with the ruthless father of the family, Brian Cox-, are all good. They handle the tightrope that hangs over humor and drama in a masterful way, like seasoned tightrope walkers who know that you don’t have to go far to one side or the other to stay on your feet.

The children, pending to inherit the empire, Roman (Kieran Culkin), Shiv (Sarah Snook), Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Connor (Alan Ruck), alternate between anxiety to be the future presidents of the company, and the desire to stabbing the father or the brothers themselves; between hating the father and wishing to the bottom of his soul to be the chosen ones.

Kendall, Roman, Shiv and Connor surround Logan Roy, their father.

Those around him do not clash. Matthew Macfadyen, Tom, Shiv’s husband, for example, as fragile as he is intriguing; Nicholas Braun as his lackey Greg, a fairly distant cousin but who sees the possibility of inheriting something from the entire empire; the masterful J. Smith-Cameron, who plays Gerri, the interim CEO. Everyone puts in the necessary quota so that the comedy step can end in a tragedy, so that we know the guts of wealth, its infamous part.

Greg and Tom, Shiv’s husband, who bring a share of humor (always dark) to the series.

And at the same time, beyond and beyond the fight for this media conglomerate (and its relations with politicians, judges and influential figures in American life), there is a completely dysfunctional family; disabled for any generous or disinterested act; incapable of a gesture of love. There seems to be almost no affectionate relationship between any of them. Not even between brothers, who betray each other left and right and come back together later in a relationship of permanent mistrust; nor between father and sons, capable of dancing the calculated and cold dance for the throne; nor each of them with their respective partners, who are not united by love but by monumental fear.

Although it’s not based on the story of any particular media mogul, there are many that come to mind: the Murdochs, the Roberts, the Trumps. No one in particular, everyone in general. That, and, of course, “King Lear”, by Shakespeare, as background music.

The series, which began timidly in 2018, when we were all watching another game of thrones (one that included dragons and bloody battles), is not a simple satire on the whims and petty problems of the rich and luxurious. “Succession” is more of a wolf in sheep’s clothing that when it gives away a laugh over those rich kids sadly, it is covering up the swift swipe of the drama that follows.. We have ten more chances to see that empire strike back or crumble as the Roys tear each other apart, mercilessly, cruelly.



