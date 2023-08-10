Why will Sinsacate have a day for the early detection of Chagas disease?

On Tuesday, August 15, a day of serological studies will be held in Sinsacate, as part of an articulation work with the Provincial Chagas Program that includes different prevention and promotion activities.

The call drew special attention because the two neighboring cities of Sinsacate, Jesús María and Colonia Caroya, have no plans for a similar day and, for this reason, the health authorities explained why.

“It is a campaign that has been coming down from the north of the province until it ends in Sinsacate because the Totoral department is the last one considered endemic for Chagas and Sinsacate is the southernmost town in Totoral. Simply for that reason”, explained the doctor Andrés Carrillo, head of Municipal Health.

“The idea – added the official – is to try to determine at the regional level what positivity rate we have in children. Not only if my son was bitten by a bug and infected, but the vertical transmission that is what occurs from mother to child.

The activity will take place in the Royal Municipal Hall I from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is intended for the age group from 1 to 4 years old -even up to the day before their 5th birthday- which is why actions were coordinated with the Leopoldo Reyna Kindergarten and with the Nubes de Sueños Nursery Room.

But all families residing in Sinsacate and whose boys and girls are not in school are also invited to come with the corresponding ID and at the mentioned times.

Beyond the fact that it is planned for children, the municipality clarified that those people who want to take the test will also be able to participate, especially boys and girls over 5 years of age, adolescents, people with the capacity to gestate and pregnant women.

“It is not necessary to be fasting, it is a simple prick to extract blood like any other analysis that they have done on their children on other occasions. This sample goes to the central laboratory of the Province and, from there, they will inform us of the results of each child who underwent the study and we will inform the result of each father, each mother who took their child ”, Carrillo completed.

The provincial campaign “Córdoba without Chagas” is an initiative of the Provincial Chagas Program that depends on the Ministry of Health and involves the Ministry of Education of the Province, communes, municipalities and institutions.

The objective of the initiative is to know the epidemiological situation of the infection in children under 5 years of age, and to facilitate access to diagnosis and timely treatment.

This strategy is developed in the endemic zone of the province, and within the framework of the actions for the certification of the interruption of vector transmission of Chagas throughout the provincial territory, promoted by the World Health Organization (WHO).

