After four months of consecutive rises in the national price of gasoline and diesel, and a few days before the end of the month, the national government has not yet made official the road map for the coming months. However, next month fuel prices could increase again, find out why.

On March 15, the fuel producers applied the last increase in pumps that had been agreed within the framework of the national Fair Prices program. as revealed Power On increases since December fThey were up to 26% in gasoline and 25% in diesel, despite the fact that the Government and companies had announced an average of 15.8% for the aforementioned period.

26% It is the increase in gasoline that was registered from December to this month, according to Energía On.

Although there is no longer a current price agreement, fuels could rise again in April due to a potential tax increase that, if applied, the producers YPF, Raizen (Shell), Axion Energy (Pan American Energy) y Pumatransfer the increase in the tax burden to the pumps.

As established by regulations that have been in force since 2017, taxes must be updated quarterlyin line with the variations of the National Consumer Price Index (CPI), however, the current national administration it has frozen them since the third quarter of 2021. The objective of this is to avoid increases in pumps, but as established by decree 864/22, on April 1 they must be unfrozen.

The Government has frozen the taxes corresponding to six quarters, not counting the first of this year.

“It is established that the increases in the amounts of taxes corresponding to the third and fourth calendar quarters of the year 2021 and to the first, second, third and fourth calendar quarters of the year 2022, they will take effect for unleaded gasoline, virgin gasoline and diesel, as of April 1, 2023, inclusive, “the Nation established in the aforementioned decree.

The goal of the government is authorize increases that allow companies to rebuild profitability, since when the prices are updated in the pumps, due to the tax increases, it is only so as not to lose. The one who loses is the State and it does so for millions of dollars: since 2020 the State stopped collecting some 2.5 billion dollars, of which about $1.8 billion was last year alone.

Companies seek a new agreement to increase prices

If there is one thing that is clear, it is that the Government is not worried about postponing taxes and that to date there are six quarters that it has frozen, not counting the first of this year, which is soon to expire. And if he decides to unfreeze them, he will do it partially, just as he has done so far.

As this medium was able to find out, the companies hope to be able to agree a new price increase program with the national authorities that allows them to continue rebuilding their income, even if it is every two months. Today the price delay in pumps is 15% and it is the percentage that they seek to sustain with the new increases.

15% It is the backlog of prices that exist in the pumps, according to estimates of the producers.

Despite the intentions The production companies know that in an election year it will not be so easy to agree on a four-month increase plan, as it happened at the end of November last year. More taking into account that inflation in January and February was in the order of 6% and March is expected to close even higher.

Taking into account all this scenario that is disputed around the decisionsIt would not be unreasonable if the government decides to postpone taxes again. And if he thaws them, he will do it partially as before, to the detriment of his weakened box. The next few hours will be key.

