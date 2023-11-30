Why your teenage daughter should see the movie ‘How to Have Sex’

Tara (great promise Mia McKenna-Bruce) visits the boys during a party holiday on Crete in ‘How to Have Sex’. — © Imagine

For her powerful directorial debut How to Have Sex, the British Molly Manning Walker drew on her own experiences in a holiday resort on Crete. She especially shows how the sudden freedom that teenage girls experience there can be enormously sour.

Tuesday 28 November 2023 at 03:00

Tara, Em and Skye, three 16-year-old British girls, go to Malia on Crete to party endlessly. But Tara (great promise Mia McKenna-Bruce) is pressured by her friends to lose her virginity. The girls make friends with a group of boys. The title How to Have Sex is clearly meant ironically, because it should have been How Not to Have Sex.

(Continue reading below the trailer)

The film has everything of a cautionary tale in which Walker tries to protect girls, who have not yet learned to stand on their own feet, from the hormonal turbulence and egocentrism of many boys. Anyone who has teenage daughters should definitely send them to this very realistic and excellently acted drama. (cc)

‘How to Have Sex’ starts in theaters on November 29.

Share this: Facebook

X

