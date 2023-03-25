Vienna (OTS) – City Councilor for Culture Veronica Kaup-Hasler and Jan Nast, Artistic Director of the Vienna Symphony Orchestra, today presented the program for the 23-24 season, which is themed Echo of the City. In addition, the French conductor Marie Jacquot was appointed Principal Guest Conductor aged 23-24.

Jan Nast: „ The Wiener Symphoniker are a mirror of the city, its openness and its joie de vivre. I am all the more pleased that Marie Jacquot, as Principal Guest Conductor of the Wiener Symphoniker, will be making music with this orchestra in this city and beyond from the 23-24 season. Marie Jacquot is a great conductor, discovers a new repertoire in her first programs with the Symphoniker – and her claim to making music as a collective journey of discovery includes us all. I look forward to future concerts with her. “

Marie Jacquot (c) David Dayr

The orchestra will give more than 150 concerts next season, 90 of them in Vienna. Next to the Vienna concert hallto the Musikverein Viennato the Music theater in Vienna and the summer residence at the Bregenz Festival are the Vienna Symphony Orchestra back in town. The chamber music series will be presented for the first time in the Austrian National Library and in Arnold Schoenberg Center take place.

„ It is very important to me that the Wiener Symphoniker, in addition to their concerts in large national and international concert halls, bring the music to the city and to the people “according to Vienna City Councilor for Culture, Veronica Kaup-Hasler. „ Whether at the Prater picnic for the whole family with free admission, in Grätzl, Beisl or football cage concerts: the orchestra goes beyond the well-known institutions and invites Viennese of all generations and visitors to this city to share cultural experiences. These are essential building blocks for strengthening social cohesion and essential for us as a society. “

„ The Wiener Symphoniker live the dialogue with their city and its people. We feel committed to the founding idea of ​​making music accessible to everyone. We are pleased that the City of Vienna is a stable and reliable partner, even in challenging times, that supports the challenges of our time. “ – Jan Nast

In addition to large symphony concerts with conductors such as Alain Altinoglu, Susanna Mälkki, Robin Ticciati, Karina Canellakis or Petr Popelka, virtuosos such as Rudolf Buchbinder, Diana Damrau, Joshua Bell, María Dueñas and Leonidas Kavakos come to the two main venues Vienna concert hall and Musikverein Vienna. The Prater-Picnic on the Kaiserwiese will continue, as will the Advent concert in the Stephansdomthis time conducted by the newly appointed Principal Guest Conductor, Marie Jacquot from France.

International tours lead the Vienna Symphony Orchestra with Jaap van Zweden and Petr Popelka through Europe. Omer Meir Wellber accompanies the orchestra to Japan, Korea and Hong Kong. And on the annual concert tour through Austria, concertmaster Dalibor Karvay can be seen together with Marie Jacquot in Graz and Salzburg.

The together with the Vienna concert hall hosted subscriptions are available now and can be ordered at wienersymphoniker.at.