You wrote songs, rehearsed and are ready for concerts? But what’s next, how do you get gigs, how does booking work? In this two-day workshop, Paulina Parvanov, founder of the music agency soda, will answer you. with raspberry all questions about booking and tour planning.

Possible content:

► How do I (and my band) get gigs?

► What information does an organizer need from me?

► How do I find the right location?

► What can I do myself?

► When is a booking agency worthwhile?

► What does a booking agency do?

Who can join?
Musicians between the ages of 16 and 26

When?
Tue, April 18 and Wed, April 19 | 19:00-22:00

Wo?
WIENXTRA Youth Info (Babenbergerstrasse 1, 1010 Vienna)

Cost?
The workshop is free.

Registration?
Send us an email with your name and age to [email protected]

++++

Links:
WIENXTRA-Soundbase
WIENXTRA youth info (Facebook)

