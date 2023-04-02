You wrote songs, rehearsed and are ready for concerts? But what’s next, how do you get gigs, how does booking work? In this two-day workshop, Paulina Parvanov, founder of the music agency soda, will answer you. with raspberry all questions about booking and tour planning.
Possible content:
► How do I (and my band) get gigs?
► What information does an organizer need from me?
► How do I find the right location?
► What can I do myself?
► When is a booking agency worthwhile?
► What does a booking agency do?
Who can join?
Musicians between the ages of 16 and 26
When?
Tue, April 18 and Wed, April 19 | 19:00-22:00
Wo?
WIENXTRA Youth Info (Babenbergerstrasse 1, 1010 Vienna)
Cost?
The workshop is free.
Registration?
Send us an email with your name and age to [email protected]
Links:
WIENXTRA-Soundbase
WIENXTRA youth info (Facebook)