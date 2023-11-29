Wilber Pan and Xuan Yun’s Romantic Make-Up Wedding in Bali: A Look at Their Sweet Wedding Photos

Wilber Pan and Xuan Yun Share Beautiful Wedding Photos

Taiwanese singer Wilber Pan and his wife Xuan Yun recently shared their loving and sweet wedding photos on social media. The couple held a make-up wedding in Bali, with friends and family in attendance.

In the photos posted by Wilber Pan, the couple can be seen posing hand in hand, radiating happiness and love. Xuan Yun looked elegant in a flowery tube top dress, adding to the beauty of the occasion.

The couple had previously announced their marriage in July 2020, with Wilber Pan expressing his happiness and excitement about starting a family with Xuan Yun. The news of their make-up wedding in Bali was initially leaked by Taiwanese media, with friends like Rainie Yang reportedly in attendance.

According to reports, the wedding was held at a luxurious villa hotel, with a night’s stay costing a hefty amount. Despite some logistical challenges, the couple managed to ensure a smooth and confidential wedding, with the venue being cleared in advance for the event.

The couple’s wedding has been the subject of much attention and speculation, with fans eagerly awaiting more details and photos from the romantic ceremony. For now, the couple’s beautiful wedding photos serve as a testament to their love and happiness.

