“Wild animals”, unmissable film – Il Sole 24 ORE

"Wild animals", unmissable film

"Wild animals", unmissable film

:One of the great certainties of contemporary European cinema: this presentation is undoubtedly deserved by Cristian Mungiu, a Romanian author who has practically never made a film wrong. His latest film, “Wild Animals”, is no exception, the absolute protagonist of the week among the novelties present in the hall.
Set in a Transylvanian village, the film focuses in particular on a family man who has returned home after working abroad. When some new Sri Lankan workers are hired at the small local bakery, the peace of the community is put to the test.

A powerful parable on the genesis of racism and on how lonely we can find ourselves if we close ourselves off from the rest of the world, “Wild Animals” is an ambitious project full of stimuli and symbolism, capable of shaking and remaining impressed for a long time at the end of the vision. The original title, “RMN”, refers to the acronym of nuclear magnetic resonance, but it is also a clear reference to the birthplace of an author who has always tried to tell the shadows and contradictions of his nation, both speaking of past – as in the beautiful “4 months, 3 weeks, 2 days”, winner of the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival – as describing the contemporary, as in the remarkable “A father and a daughter”.

Allegories and metaphors

With his usual narrative and stylistic ability, Mungiu shows a village that soon becomes a metaphor for a nation (and, perhaps, not only): from xenophobia to human relationships, “wild animals” rattles off his reflections in a courageous and determined way, always making them more incisive as the minutes go by.Between widely spoken sequences (see the general council of the village) and more silent moments, the film often alternates the pace and concludes with great coherence with an allegorical and decisively interpretable ending. In fact, this film which places human beings in the face of the unknown, by combining political, sociological and even folkloristic ideas, lends itself to numerous analyses: the result is a film not to be missed, one of the most significant titles seen at the cinema in recent months.

Hypnotic

Much less relevant is “Hypnotic”, the new feature film by Robert Rodriguez, presented out of competition at the last Cannes Film Festival. The protagonist is Ben Affleck in the role of a detective who must search for his missing daughter. His investigation, however, will lead him to analyze a series of crimes that will plunge him into a dark spiral: the man will thus find himself questioning his hypotheses and will begin to have doubts about everything. It starts from rather trivial premises this psychological thriller out of time, which struggles to captivate due to a too predictable plot and victim of several passages that seem to have already been seen. The slightly vintage aftertaste can also be a good entertainment base, but the film only gives some truly noteworthy sequences (in which the over the top staging is consistent with what is being told), soon getting lost in a narrative that is sometimes unnecessarily intricate for what it then leaves at the end of the credits.

