The new “Wild Flowers” series is MidnightOperaHouse’s second garden series after the “Garden after the Rain” series. The designer uses crystal splicing with geometric rhythm in the details of the lines, giving the delicate flower shape a vigorous vitality with a rough feeling. The use of translucent cat’s eye opal crystal is like a still water concentrated between the square inches of jewelry, which is in line with the aesthetic philosophy of naturalism, and interprets the new artistic conception of beauty in all seasons. Just like Oudolf’s gardening concept, I hope that people will lose themselves in the garden instead of rushing to miss it. The “Wild Flowers” series, in a meticulously polished freehand style, projects the dazzling crystals into a breathtaking wilderness garden artistic conception, looking forward to a time different from nature. An unexpected romantic encounter.

The S/S 2023 series continues MidnightOperaHouse’s dramatic brand style. Many accessories have detachable and multi-purpose designs, which can be freely switched between occasional wearing and daily wearing to meet customers’ wearing needs on different occasions. In addition to the iconic earrings, there are also single items such as rings and necklaces of the same element that match the earrings, which can be combined and worn to make the overall shape more unified and harmonious.

In addition to daily wear, modern women have many important social occasions, and they need very bright jewelry to create a strong aura and personal charm. MidnightOperaHouse, as always, meets people’s diverse jewelry wearing needs. In our design concept, jewelry does not appear as a “supporting role” for accessories, but becomes the finishing touch of the overall look. Matching and wearing different styles of jewelry can become a self-pleasing game. Fashion jewelry can become a part of who you are, not only changing the way you dress, but also expressing your emotions and even your personality. It can be a weapon that makes you more elegant and more attractive, or it can give you pure pleasure in matching and dressing up.