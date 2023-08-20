Wild Heart – The Spanish Feeling

von Oliver

Vildhjarta are obviously not finished with this decade: Buster Odeholm has next Humanity’s Last Breath and Thrown still enough power reserves to work with the Thall authors in the form of the presumed standalone single + The Spanish Feeling + releasing quite a monster of progressive Djent Metal practically out of nowhere.

After behind her debut album The Seagull City (apart from the short format Thousands of Evil) practically ten years of radio silence on the part Vildhjarta ruled, it’s been possible since her 2021 comeback Seagull City Under Water to a certain extent, blow after blow for the Swedes: the momentum of the over the ForteDaniel BergströmCalle Thomér, Vilhelm Bladin and Buster Odeholm now translate updates from last year’s preserved momentum into a nearly eight-minute chunk that takes his title + the Spanish feeling + (i.e.: The Spanish Feeling) clears up in the last third with a finale in which the band feeds a kind of yearning flamenco into the Thall structure, which beforehand had almost been there Celeste-like death affinity.

The way there is paved by an ethereal post-rock atmosphere, which is repeatedly bludgeoned and buried by technically precise leveling attacks, by flattening spurts of rhythmically intricate, syncopated brutality, in which above all the absolutely impressive riffing spreads its chuggy gravity over the ambient substructure that dreams like a melancholic Fata Morgana.

In addition to a clear handwriting, which in the foothills certainly allows for hatching that expands one’s own horizon towards Stoort Neer, and even felt the thread of the coda from Paradiso directly picking up the frame to the clean melodies of at the same time The Seagull City stuck, the suspense of the number is so round and fulfilling that it can be absolutely convincing on its own, regardless of any larger context.

And to mention it explicitly once again: the guitar work in this direction is perhaps even one of the band’s best so far, because it’s catchy and addictive, constantly offering surprising new variations on the theme – from dissonance to swing and microtonal to the absurd fair wandering. The few stops in the structure that sound too much like breaking points are subjectively seen (and evaluated with genre fan glasses) actually the only flaw in this progressive Djent lesson: Vildhjarta have with the so detailed and yet hardly cerebral + the Spanish feeling + more than only created a triumphant footnote (including great artwork) of their discography, but actually even a small career highlight.

