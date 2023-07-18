by Oliver on July 12, 2023 in Album

VII is the second album by Will Haven after their fabulous quasi-comeback Death from 2018 seamlessly into the band’s previous back catalogue, but also grants its unconditional reliability a strikingly individual colouring.

„We began working on songs right before Covid hit, so we spent those years just messing around with ideas, riffs, and arrangements. The creation of this record was a bit of a process, but it gave us an escape from everything else going on in the world. To this day, I am still trying to wrap my head around this record. It’s heavy, chaotic, mellow, beautiful, and dark. It’s more of an art piece than your normal standard songs, and that’s exactly what we wanted.“ Jeff Irwin sums up the process of creation and the essence of VII adequate together.

A record that on the one hand is certainly as absolutely reliable in it, the established ones Will Haven-To celebrate trademarks in a self-assured conciseness in such a focused manner when the drum sound produced by (the one generally fabulous, because the characteristics of the band are concise and unfussy taming) Joe Johnston packs world-class, organically produced drum sound as the basis on which the Deftones-worthy riff ramparts like the heavy grandezza from a parallel world of the 90s in nihilistic blackness and sludgy agony, and frontman Grady Avenell hisses his panicked, roaring, tormented vocals as if from an enchanted echoing ether.

Still do Will Haven On the other hand, it really does more than “just” teach their flawless canon another instant pleaser, after all the composition of Avenell, Jeff Irwin (guitar/keyboards/vocals), drummer Mitch Wheeler, bassist Adrian Contreras fills the gap with the departure of the guitarist Anthony Paganelli (who is now with Lance Jackman and Chelsea Wolfes Miss Piss Jess Gowrie Horseneck founded) space made available by Sean Bivins (keyboards/piano) and thus further keys on: VII is subtle yet ubiquitous with a flat synth presence that settles like a post-apocalyptic darkness over the pragmatically pressed airwaves, already in Luna shines in a monolithic light in the interplay of shooting acceleration lanes and dystopian-tinged aggression. Wings of Mariposa (as a variation on the nu-metallic groove) and (the more impulsive textured with epochal trance cathedral dome) Diablito seem like hardcore in cosmic spheres, whose horizon could have stretched forever, but the band prefers to turn into the Suspence Ambient of the Blade Runner-Nostalgia Diablito II as an appendix that is too tight.

Otherwise it is its own combat zone Will Haven-Universe staking out character from VII immanent, although the sound not only wrests additional nuances from the aesthetics, but generally acts like a sinister, shimmering kerosene for the songwriting.

5 of Fire bathes with creaking bass in the elegiac dark side of brutality, meanwhile the stoically mortifying For All of Future Time Destruction preaches so evocatively from the pulpit until the repeated doom kills redeemingly.

Paloma’s Blessing is a tough bulldozer into which Paloma Lozoya sprinkles a nightmarish, sing-fishing melodiousness, beyond which strangely enchanting landscapes open up into the abyss. Out of No Stars to Guide Me other bands would probably have made a melancholic ballad, but by Will Haven the noise rumbles up to a milling, pounding, even anthemic attack before it Feeding the Soil as viscous as desolate in the beauty of a Lovecraftian sad suspense, and The last note a cascade set up between the last acts of strength and a sound installation supported by fans offers the meandering epilogue.

Although VII after that like practically everyone Will Havenworks is more than the sum of its parts, the Californians (also) this time (again) don’t really manage to produce a flash of genius that really stands out from the crowd – the most likely thing is to get in touch Evolution of Man for the abysmal whipping forward to drag and from Reykjavik Osburn Bigfeather to be raised with sacred hypnosis. Without such a breakthrough into the first league of metal attention will probably still not come – if VII but demonstrated something, then that Will Haven not only can live damn well with the role of the eternal underdog, but the band also seems to draw an insatiable hunger from this fact.

