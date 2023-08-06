Will the heat continue? The weather this Sunday in the city of Córdoba

Córdoba began the first days of August with a “little summer” that subsided as the days went by. Although the weekend will remain with highs above 20°C, the National Meteorological Service expects the temperature to drop.

For this Sunday, the SMN announced a maximum temperature of 25°C, one degree more than Saturday. The minimum will be 12°C. In addition, wind gusts of between 42 and 59 kilometers per hour are expected, in the afternoon and at night.

The sky will be hazy in the morning and then will vary between partly cloudy and partly cloudy. Rainfall is not forecast.

The extended forecast in Córdoba

Monday: maximum of 19° and minimum of 9°. Partly cloudy during the day. Tuesday: maximum of 18° and minimum of 7°C. Partly cloudy during the day. Wednesday: maximum of 22° and minimum of 7°. Partly cloudy during the day. Thursday: maximum of 27° and minimum of 10°. From partial to somewhat cloudy during the day. Friday: maximum of 21° and minimum of 14°. Partly cloudy during the day.

