Willem Dafoe to Star in Psychological Thriller 'Inside'

Willem Dafoe to Star in Psychological Thriller ‘Inside’
Sina Entertainment News November 21, Beijing time. According to foreign media reports, the psychological thriller “Inside” starring Willem Dafoe released an official trailer. The maddening one-man show will be released in North America on March 10 next year.

Trapped in a Times Square penthouse in New York City with nothing but priceless artwork in his latest operation gone awry, art thief Nemo must use all his guile and ingenuity to survive.

Vasilis Katsoupis makes his directorial debut, written by Ben Hopkins (The Nine Lives of Thomas Katz).

Dafoe recently joined Yorgos Lanthimos (“The Lobster” and “The Favourite”)’s new film “And”, cooperating with Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Margaret Curry, Zhou Hong , Joe Alvin. Lanthimos directed and wrote the script with his old partner Evsimis Phillips (“The Lobster” and “The Death of the Sacred Deer”). The plot is kept secret, and the producer is also a partner of Searchlight Pictures, Element Pictures, Film4, Filming is underway in New Orleans.

