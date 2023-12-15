William Blake, the courage of a docu-drama

We don’t talk about it much, yet this Rai Cultura initiative deserves special attention. «The vision and the infinite» is a program by Daniela Delfini, directed by David Emmer. A series of six short episodes, about half an hour each, now available on RaiPlay with a rich series of in-depth extras. They tell the complex and elusive personality of William Blake. An artist, poet, philosopher… But first and foremost a boy from the days before yesterday, in whom we find the impulses and insecurities, doubts and big dreams that can always accompany youth. William Blake, he who does not attend university but educates himself through avid, free reading. His epic of the soul, between hope and sin, aspiration to the mystery and loss of Eden. Mystical elements that contribute to the interpretation of the world and the present, his present. Speculation on matter and psychic energy. A parallel and risky race that often goes unbridled along the precipice. And then, the instinct to revolt. The suspicions of the authorities. And Kate, who is always at his side with her peasant hands and her love for her, the true and stubborn one that resists shocks and difficulties.

The docu-drama features stunning outdoor shots. In a generous and suggestive nature. Ears. Poppies. Houses and barns. Horizons. It is by working in those luminous districts that William Blake opens the way to the Romanticism to come. Versatile talent, he is disliked by most of his contemporaries, but he doesn’t care too much: «I’ve my own path to follow», he claims with a quiet smile. His fields of investigation and experimentation are numerous and varied. They also involve artistic techniques. First of all, the engraving. Blake studies it, innovates it. Enrolled by his father in the most important preparatory school for artists in London and then apprenticed in the workshop of a well-known master, he quickly masters the tricks of the trade and is enraptured by the charm of Gothic and medieval art. He soon stood out for his originality and, more importantly, for his visionary nature. Literally, he has visions, appearances of beauty, symbols. «We were all born to dream», he says. And he draws, organizes the drawings “in his mind’s eye”.

The format chosen by Rai Cultura constructs an agile and unique story, despite the fact that the fiction is interspersed with small inlays of brilliant dissemination entrusted to teachers and experts. Without interrupting it, the intervals immediately reopen to the dramatized narration (among other things acted very well and in English). Blake lives his time which he considers the social situation. Here is London, for example. He sees the city dominated by the poverty of the many and the anxiety of the few to make money. From this reality he seeks escape routes, lateral deviations: his aim is a recourse to interiority, a belief in knowledge as “elevation”. It is no coincidence that he improvises as his wife’s teacher to whom he teaches to read and write, making her participate in his engraving and painting research from which splendid illuminated books and precious watercolors are derived. A further step towards the “development of the modern concept of imagination”. William Blake moves between fashionable salons and narrow circles of progressive intellectuals. Mourning and tragedies, threats and dangers dishearten him. In the meantime, he develops his own ethics: good and evil together and complementary. Both immersed in life “that flows freely everywhere”. New emblems, new allegories are born. The tiger, the lamb. Opposites that together, in their conflict, trigger progress, the “necessary movement” for existence. The words of poetic creation come alive and red-hot “as in a forge”. They emit “flares”. Complex discourses, between the beautiful and the sublime, which this docu-drama conducts with delicacy and intelligence, balance and taste. A story that ultimately leads to a sort of pacification. By the sea, with a light breeze all around.