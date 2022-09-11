William, Kate, Harry, Meghan, long-lost frame at the late Queen’s memorial

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-09-11 17:09

China News Service, September 11 (Xinhua) According to a comprehensive report, on the 10th local time, Prince William of Wales and Princess Kate, together with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, appeared at Windsor Castle to pay tribute to the people commemorating the late Queen Elizabeth II. William delivered a speech on the same day in memory of his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

William said in his speech that Queen Elizabeth II was an “extraordinary leader”. She said she was “greatly grateful while she was saddened to lose her”.

William also quoted Queen Elizabeth II as saying “grief is the price we pay for love”. He said he would prove his love for the Queen with all the grief he felt in the coming weeks and pledged to support his father Charles III in every way in memory of his grandmother.

According to Agence France-Presse, the event was the first public appearance of the four at the same time since Harry and Meghan moved to the United States in 2020. The two couples, dressed in black, walked together on the main road of Windsor Castle, and the audience also responded with warm applause. They looked at the bouquets dedicated to the Queen outside Windsor Castle, and talked and shook hands with people on both sides of the street.

Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on the 8th at the age of 96. After the Queen’s eldest son, Crown Prince Charles, 73, took the throne, he awarded the title of Prince of Wales to Prince William, whose wife Kate also became the princess.