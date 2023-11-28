William Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrez: A Strong Relationship

William Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrez’s love remains strong as they were seen together with their children during a recent visit to Almería, Spain. The visit came as William received an honorary award at the International Film Festival in the city. The couple had been plagued by separation rumors, but their public appearance together seems to indicate a firm reconciliation.

Elizabeth also spoke out for the first time in front of the cameras about their relationship, expressing that they are a normal family with ups and downs, but their focus has always been on love and family. She also praised William for his achievements and expressed her pride in him.

The trip to Almería was a special moment for the family, with Elizabeth expressing gratitude for the warm reception they received from fans. William, in his speech at the film festival, also highlighted the importance of his family’s support and expressed his love and gratitude towards Elizabeth and their children.

The public appearance and public statements seem to indicate that the couple is going strong and that they are dedicated to their family. This trip has created new memories for the family and has been a heartwarming experience for all.

