Willie Colón’s Unexpected Absence at the Cali Fair: What Really Happened?

Willie Colón Offers a Brief Concert at Cali Fair before Health Mishap

Willie Colón, a prominent salsa singer and composer known for hits such as ‘Gitana’, ‘Mi Sueño’, and ‘El gran varón’, experienced a health mishap during his performance at the Cali Fair’s ‘Super Concert’, leaving the audience in discomfort. The 73-year-old artist was absent from the stage for 20 minutes, leading to disconcert among the approximately 25,000 attendees.

Following the incident, there were mixed reactions on social media, with some praising Colón’s performance while others criticized his sudden absence from the stage. Despite the controversy, other performers at the event, including Gilberto Santa Rosa, Óscar D’León, El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, and Víctor Manuelle, managed to captivate the audience.

In response to the situation, the artist’s manager, Pietro Carlos Correa, explained to ‘Blu Radio’ that Colón had experienced discomfort due to the excessive heat in the stadium. He assured that Colón had recovered and returned to his country the following day.

Despite the unexpected turn of events, fans remain hopeful for Willie Colón’s speedy recovery and eagerly await his return to the stage.

