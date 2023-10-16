Willie Gómez, Dominican Florida Resident, Impresses Judges on ‘The Voice’ with Spanish Bachata Performance

Willie Gómez, a Dominican Florida resident, surprised the judges on the popular contest “The Voice” with his performance of a bachata song in Spanish. The 37-year-old singer and dancer, who moved to Miami from the Dominican Republic when he was 11 years old, managed to impress all four judges, including Gwen Stefani and John Legend, who ultimately became his guide throughout the competition.

Gómez, who has previously worked as a dancer for renowned artists like Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, and Christina Aguilera, showcased his talent on “The Voice” by performing the song “La Bachata” during the blind battles. His exceptional voice immediately caught the attention of Gwen Stefani, followed shortly by Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, and John Legend.

“I thought I had you,” said Gwen to Willie after his performance. “You still have me,” he replied. Despite the genuine interest from Gwen, Willie decided to join John Legend’s team for the competition. The judges showered Gómez with compliments, praising his rich tone and versatile abilities as a singer and dancer.

“Your tone is really rich. You have a very nice baritone, but I also liked it when you were breathing hard,” said John Legend. “The Latin music scene is booming right now, and you have all the qualities needed to be a great star. I would love to be your coach. I think we could have a lot of fun together.”

In response to the judges’ comments, Willie explained his decision to choose John Legend: “Gwen was the first to turn and almost convinced me with what she had to say, but my heart told me to go with John. I’ve loved his music for a long time, and he has also collaborated with Latin artists and sung in Spanish. I had to follow my instincts.”

“The Voice” airs on Monday and Tuesday evenings at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC. The upcoming episodes will showcase Willie Gómez’s journey alongside John Legend as they aim for success in the competition.

