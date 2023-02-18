New York brand Willy Chavarria landed on the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum on the last day of New York Fashion Week to release the 2023 autumn and winter series, which was named after the song “Kangaroo” by the band This Mortal Coil in the 1980s. , bringing works with both elegant attitude and power.

As the models walked down the stairs and walked through the hall, bold, romantic and strong were the first words that came to mind under the classical wooden background and gorgeous space. Binary color matching interprets the balance between darkness and light; instead of rich colors, Willy Chavarria pays attention to silhouette tailoring, craftsmanship and proportion, and the gender-neutral style, whether it is dinner attire or ready-to-wear items, is through eye-catching necklines, shoulders Part of the design is the highlight. In addition to the hem and gloves that reach the ground, as well as details such as bows and flowers, the selection of velvet, wool, leather and silk fabrics further adds majestic momentum and luxurious texture to the whole.